Move Over, Plastic Wrap: There's An Easier, More Eco-Friendly Option
Plastic wrap has been a kitchen staple for years thanks to its convenience and ease of use, but it does come with a number of downsides. It's an exceptionally difficult material to recycle, and it can pollute marine environments. The gradual breakdown of the chemicals in plastic wrap can also contribute to air pollution over time. Individuals who are ready to reduce their reliance on the clingy plastic may want to consider using reusable silicone stretch lids instead. These versatile products can fit over a variety of jars, bowls, plates, and food containers. It's even possible to use them to preserve melons or other large fruits, even pineapple. Silicone lids are typically BPA-free, easy to handle, and reasonably leak-proof. Since they fit tightly over whatever you're using them on, they can create an airtight seal that's just as reliable as cling wrap.
Though a set of silicone lids has a higher upfront cost than a roll of cling wrap, buying one might save you money in the long run because it will cut down on how much disposable plastic you need to buy. Many brands of silicone lids are also dishwasher safe, so cleaning them doesn't have to be a hassle. The tops also work on both warm and cold foods. Finding room for them in your kitchen shouldn't be too tricky, especially if you already have a smart way to store regular container lids up your sleeve. Ultimately, using silicone stretch lids is one of the easiest ways to make your home more sustainable.
What to consider when buying silicone stretch lids
You can order silicone stretch lids online from sites like Amazon and Target. Retailers like The Container Store and World Market also carry them. They come in multiple shapes, colors, and sizes. The last of these factors will be the most important. Though these products are quite pliable, they still need to be relatively close to the size of a container or dish you're using in order to create an effective seal. You may also want to keep an eye out for silicone lids with tabs along the side, since they'll make the coverings a bit easier to pry loose. Once you've got a set, you might be inspired to investigate eco-friendly alternatives to aluminum foil next.
There are a few notable downsides to silicone stretch lids that are worth knowing about before you go out and buy them. For starters, they aren't very effective with containers that develop lots of condensation. You'll have to make sure that whatever you're going to fit the lids over is both clean and dry. You may also find that they're less effective with containers that have ridged or irregularly-shaped edges. These tops also don't have quite the same flexibility as traditional plastic wrap, so they may not work as a complete replacement for it. Beeswax food wraps, however, are another flexible and eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap that can easily be paired with silicone stretch lids to reduce your use of plastic in the heart of your home.