Move Over, Plastic Wrap: There's An Easier, More Eco-Friendly Option

Plastic wrap has been a kitchen staple for years thanks to its convenience and ease of use, but it does come with a number of downsides. It's an exceptionally difficult material to recycle, and it can pollute marine environments. The gradual breakdown of the chemicals in plastic wrap can also contribute to air pollution over time. Individuals who are ready to reduce their reliance on the clingy plastic may want to consider using reusable silicone stretch lids instead. These versatile products can fit over a variety of jars, bowls, plates, and food containers. It's even possible to use them to preserve melons or other large fruits, even pineapple. Silicone lids are typically BPA-free, easy to handle, and reasonably leak-proof. Since they fit tightly over whatever you're using them on, they can create an airtight seal that's just as reliable as cling wrap.

Though a set of silicone lids has a higher upfront cost than a roll of cling wrap, buying one might save you money in the long run because it will cut down on how much disposable plastic you need to buy. Many brands of silicone lids are also dishwasher safe, so cleaning them doesn't have to be a hassle. The tops also work on both warm and cold foods. Finding room for them in your kitchen shouldn't be too tricky, especially if you already have a smart way to store regular container lids up your sleeve. Ultimately, using silicone stretch lids is one of the easiest ways to make your home more sustainable.