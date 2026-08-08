Man Flips Secondhand Hutch Into A Charming Coffee Bar: 'Can't Believe Your Wife Let You Sell It'
Having a stylish, functional station for your coffee pot and drink accessories is every coffee lover's dream. Luckily, putting together this farmhouse coffee bar idea is simpler and more affordable than you would have imagined. TikToker IsaiahDIY posted a super easy method to upcycle a second-hand hutch into a gorgeous, modern coffee bar that'll add helpful storage to your kitchen. Changing the layout, hardware, and color of your hutch will transform this dated piece of furniture into a cherished piece. Depending on the specific hutch you choose, different customizations may be required. You may end up needing a saw or other tools to alter the furniture.
In the video, the DIYer purchased an outdated hutch for $70, but it became much more valuable after a little sanding and paint. After sprucing up the piece and redesigning it specifically for coffee making and supply storage, the DIYer sold the furniture for $500. Commenters on the TikTok post praised the final outcome, with one noting, "I can't believe your wife let you sell it [because] it looks super nice!" Rather than purchasing an expensive coffee bar, this affordable thrift store find is a smarter way to create a coffee station. To personalize your coffee bar, add custom shelves or hooks to display your mug collection.
How to transform a basic, old hutch into a chic coffee bar
Once you've acquired an old hutch, removing doors from the upper half makes the furniture appear more like a coffee station than china storage. IsaiahDIY unscrewed the doors, and then used a hammer to remove the door frames. This creates open shelving that's perfect for a coffee bar mug storage. If the posts are too difficult to knock out with a hammer, use a saw to remove any pieces of the hutch that don't fit your vision. This could include trim or decorative wooden accents. While the DIYer removed the shelf in order to install it higher inside the hutch, you could leave the shelves as they are. Hutches with two upper shelves are fantastic for larger mug collections. Replace ugly knobs and handles with stylish hardware.
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Day 12 flipping furniture until I can take my wife on the honeymoon she deserves! 🌴 #diy #beforeandafter #honeymoon
Sand the wood wherever you removed pieces of the furniture to smooth it. If there are any unsightly holes or cracks in the wood, apply a bit of wood filler to hide these imperfections. Once you're happy with the structure of your furniture, customize the appearance and functionality.
Screw a towel bar over the counter of the coffee bar, adding hooks to hang your mugs. Alternatively, use brackets to install extra shelves inside the top of the hutch. While IsaiahDIY painted the piece, consider using peel-and-stick tile for the countertop. Besides a hutch, you could also turn an old TV cabinet into functional kitchen storage you'll love.