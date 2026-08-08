Man Flips Secondhand Hutch Into A Charming Coffee Bar: 'Can't Believe Your Wife Let You Sell It'

Once you've acquired an old hutch, removing doors from the upper half makes the furniture appear more like a coffee station than china storage. IsaiahDIY unscrewed the doors, and then used a hammer to remove the door frames. This creates open shelving that's perfect for a coffee bar mug storage. If the posts are too difficult to knock out with a hammer, use a saw to remove any pieces of the hutch that don't fit your vision. This could include trim or decorative wooden accents. While the DIYer removed the shelf in order to install it higher inside the hutch, you could leave the shelves as they are. Hutches with two upper shelves are fantastic for larger mug collections. Replace ugly knobs and handles with stylish hardware.

Sand the wood wherever you removed pieces of the furniture to smooth it. If there are any unsightly holes or cracks in the wood, apply a bit of wood filler to hide these imperfections. Once you're happy with the structure of your furniture, customize the appearance and functionality.

Screw a towel bar over the counter of the coffee bar, adding hooks to hang your mugs. Alternatively, use brackets to install extra shelves inside the top of the hutch. While IsaiahDIY painted the piece, consider using peel-and-stick tile for the countertop. Besides a hutch, you could also turn an old TV cabinet into functional kitchen storage you'll love.