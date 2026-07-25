There's A Smarter Way To Create A Coffee Station With A $20 Thrift Store Find

Welcome back to The Thrifted Fix, a weekly column where our writers turn thrift store finds into the ultimate solutions for everyday home problems.

Kitchens are always evolving to meet our needs. Recently, after another round of reimagining our kitchen, the wife and I wound up with a well-defined need and no good solution: We needed a coffee and tea station with a prep sink. We also had an oddball wall to work with — half is a 4-foot partition wall, and the other half is an 8-foot partition wall. The problem was fitting the right combination of things into our increasingly unfitted kitchen.

It turns out that what we needed was a buffet and a countertop that was a bit too long for it — and we just so happened to have both. I ultimately had to use two countertops: two live-edge walnut tabletops gifted to us by my father-in-law. The buffet itself, however, was a $20 thrifted find.

Finding a decent buffet in a thrift store is, at least around here, something of a unicorn. So, even though you might think I was super-excited about our lucky vintage find, I was a little hesitant to use it to hold the massive kitchen sink for which we had originally bought it. After butchering the top to accommodate the sink, we originally went a different route and stuck the buffet on our back porch, which has temporarily turned into storage for oddities that don't fit anywhere else. Then, as is her wont, my wife had a brainwave one day that solved several problems and gave the buffet a second life as our coffee bar, which is what it is now.