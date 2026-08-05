How Long It Actually Takes To Repair A Lawn After A Pest Infestation

Anyone trying to maintain a healthy and beautiful lawn knows it's not as easy as it may seem. Besides regularly mowing your lawn, removing weeds, and watering it on the right schedule, you also have to deal with pests — which can eat away at your grass (and its roots) before you have a chance to notice. If your lawn has been damaged by ant mounds, sap-sucking chinch bugs, or grubs, your first step will no doubt be to call a pest control company and address the issue with insecticides. But that doesn't mean your lawn will automatically turn bright green again as soon as the last bug has left your yard. So, how long does it actually take for your grass to recover?

The truth is, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. It's helpful to look at some aggregate timelines for answers. If your lawn has been completely ravaged by pests to the point that you have virtually no grass left, you'll need to wait about 12 weeks after re-seeding for your grass to grow back. If you're looking to overseed a few bare spots, your lawn could start to look normal again in under two months. Should you decide to use sod to fix large bare spots, the seams will become unnoticeable within a few weeks. Maybe your grass hasn't actually died, and instead has just turned brown from pest activity — in this case, once the issue is solved, your grass could become green again in about a week.