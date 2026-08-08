Upcycle Old Baseballs Into A Cute And Functional DIY For Your Cabinets

Striking out when it comes to creative home decor and organization ideas? A few baseballs could help you hit a home run and keep books and other items organized on a shelf, desk, or cabinet. The idea comes from TikTok creator breeya_shade – she glues three baseballs together in a stacked design to create a bookend that's cute and functional. You could also whip up six balls if you want to put one on each side of your book collection. The best part? These baseball supports come together quickly and can be used for more than just holding your favorite novels, especially since there are many ways to use bookends that don't involve books.

Sourcing the baseballs depends on your goals for the project. If you have old baseballs your child played with, using them helps hold onto those sentimental balls while adding a fun display to a cabinet. If you don't have any handy (or you don't want to glue balls with sentimental value), check the sporting goods section of a thrift store or go to a secondhand shop that specializes in sports equipment, like Play It Again Sports. And if that fails, you can buy them new.

Other than that, you'll need construction adhesive, E6000 glue, or a similar adhesive to hold the baseballs together. If you're using brand-new balls and want them to look old, grab a few shades of acrylic brown paint to age them. You can also add painted designs, so make sure you have a range of brushes, paint colors, and markers on hand.