5 Genius Tennis Ball Hacks All Homeowners Should Know About

Sometimes, in our haste to use pool noodles and aluminum foil to accomplish every feat of humanity, we neglect one of the most useful, flexible, ubiquitous, hackable, and fuzzy objects around: The tennis ball. And odds are you have some abandoned ones in your home, either because your dog gave up on chasing them or you gave up on playing tennis. Thankfully, there are so many tennis ball hacks out there to repurpose them that it can be hard to pick only a few. There are dryer hacks and even this genius swimming pool trick.

Several unique qualities of tennis balls make them so suitable for non-tennis, non-dog uses. Properly cut, they can hold onto things, and four of our hacks make use of this feature. They're also a bit softer than... well, than hammers, to name just one. This makes them suitable for, say, repeatedly driving your car into one without damaging anything.

Speaking of not damaging anything, here's an important tip for anyone planning to cut a tennis ball for one of these, or any other, hacks. Use a sharp utility knife and cut away from the hand holding the ball, so that if the knife slips, it won't have the opportunity to cut you. And reconsider using a folding utility knife when dealing with bouncy things; the last thing you want is a knife blade bouncing across your knuckles.