The Genius Tennis Ball Trick You'll Wish You Used In Your Swimming Pool Sooner
A backyard swimming pool is one of life's wonderful luxuries. Is there anything better than an easy summer dip in the comfort of your own private home on a scorching hot day? Being able to simply pop into your backyard definitely has some major perks over having to pack up and trek down to potentially crowded local lakes or beaches. There's no denying the draws of a pool, with sources like Angi stating that they boost home values from 7-8% and there are plenty of pretty backyard pool designs we can't stop staring at. Yet, there are things to consider before installing a pool this summer, like maintenance, which comes with an added monthly cost. If you already own a pool, you know just how much costs can add up.
Pool maintenance is extremely important to keep your pool safe for use and to prevent major issues like breakdowns in things like pumps and valves that'll end up costing you way more to fix than your monthly maintenance would have. Professional maintenance for a backyard pool can vary, but can bust a budget at up to a couple of hundred dollars per month. With these prices (not to mention all the other ways home maintenance adds up), doing some things yourself can be helpful. Fortunately, there are some easy hacks to help keep your pool in tip-top shape so you never miss an enjoyable moment of cool water and sunshine. One such tip uses tennis balls to help keep your pool water clean, and it'll probably be one of the easiest hacks you will ever do.
Tennis ball fibers help keep your pool water clean
One of the things that contributes to dirty pools and that gross-looking film atop the water is oils. It can be oils from sunscreens, hair and makeup products, and other natural body oils. As a common occurrence, this hack is a good way to try and stay on top of keeping oils out of your pools, and all you need to do is toss a few tennis balls in the water. That's right, easy-peasy! This trick works because the fibers (typically wool and nylon) on the outside of tennis balls do a pretty good job at absorbing oils (though definitely not as well as a pool guy, so use this as an added help not a replacement). You can also put a tennis ball in your skimmer basket to help with the oils, just make sure you periodically replace the balls as they get dirty.
This hack isn't only easy, it's cheap. For example, a pack of six tennis balls on Amazon only costs around $10. With such minimal cost and effort, this trick is definitely worth a try. If you're looking for other ways to save some money on pool maintenance, look into some useful home remedies that keep pool water clear like using baking soda. Use DIY tips to keep your pool sparkling on a budget and ready for you to enjoy on your next sunny day.