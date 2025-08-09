The Genius Tennis Ball Trick You'll Wish You Used In Your Swimming Pool Sooner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A backyard swimming pool is one of life's wonderful luxuries. Is there anything better than an easy summer dip in the comfort of your own private home on a scorching hot day? Being able to simply pop into your backyard definitely has some major perks over having to pack up and trek down to potentially crowded local lakes or beaches. There's no denying the draws of a pool, with sources like Angi stating that they boost home values from 7-8% and there are plenty of pretty backyard pool designs we can't stop staring at. Yet, there are things to consider before installing a pool this summer, like maintenance, which comes with an added monthly cost. If you already own a pool, you know just how much costs can add up.

Pool maintenance is extremely important to keep your pool safe for use and to prevent major issues like breakdowns in things like pumps and valves that'll end up costing you way more to fix than your monthly maintenance would have. Professional maintenance for a backyard pool can vary, but can bust a budget at up to a couple of hundred dollars per month. With these prices (not to mention all the other ways home maintenance adds up), doing some things yourself can be helpful. Fortunately, there are some easy hacks to help keep your pool in tip-top shape so you never miss an enjoyable moment of cool water and sunshine. One such tip uses tennis balls to help keep your pool water clean, and it'll probably be one of the easiest hacks you will ever do.