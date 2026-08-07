Ditch Traditional Shelves: The Thrift Store Find That Makes Wall Storage Beautiful
If you're looking for more eye-catching wall storage, this clever hack lets you make shelves with an unexpected item. License plates aren't typically thought of as functional wall decor, but their flat, metal shape means that they can be customized into unique shelving or a mounted organizer. Though unconventional, old license plates are often colorful and can add character to a space. Whether you use your own or thrift the plates, this is an affordable way to make personalized storage. When thrifting, keep an eye out for a bin of old plates to sift through. Look for ones with similar designs for a cohesive look, or pick ones from one region to create a fun theme. Sellers on sites like Etsy also have a wide variety available to order.
There are several ways to construct either shelves or a wall organizer from license plates. On TikTok, anianioli showed how the plates can be bent into angled slots and mounted on a wooden board. With regular, flat plates and brackets, you can also make simple knick-knack shelves.
Crafting unique wall storage from old license plates
The simplest version of this project upcycles license plates into a cute DIY wall decor storage shelf. Using the existing holes in the license plate, screw two L brackets onto the back and mount them to the wall. Hang these simple shelves side by side to craft a longer shelf, or stagger them for a cute design.
In anianioli's post, one license plate became the front panel of each storage container, while cut pieces formed the sides. This makes an angled box, and screwing a few onto a board turns them into a nifty wall organizer. This would be perfect for catching loose household clutter or as a clever DIY for organizing mail. These shelves would also look adorable as garage storage or in a bar or game area. If you'd prefer a different aesthetic, paint the license plates before building your DIY shelf or organizer.