Ditch Traditional Shelves: The Thrift Store Find That Makes Wall Storage Beautiful

If you're looking for more eye-catching wall storage, this clever hack lets you make shelves with an unexpected item. License plates aren't typically thought of as functional wall decor, but their flat, metal shape means that they can be customized into unique shelving or a mounted organizer. Though unconventional, old license plates are often colorful and can add character to a space. Whether you use your own or thrift the plates, this is an affordable way to make personalized storage. When thrifting, keep an eye out for a bin of old plates to sift through. Look for ones with similar designs for a cohesive look, or pick ones from one region to create a fun theme. Sellers on sites like Etsy also have a wide variety available to order.

There are several ways to construct either shelves or a wall organizer from license plates. On TikTok, anianioli showed how the plates can be bent into angled slots and mounted on a wooden board. With regular, flat plates and brackets, you can also make simple knick-knack shelves.