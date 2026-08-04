Not Cabinets Or Shelves: The Creative Thrift Store Find For Toilet Paper Storage

Keep your eyes peeled for second-hand butler statue stands at thrift stores, garage sales, and flea markets, or online at sites like Etsy and eBay. Designs for butler statue stands vary. They can be three-dimensional resin or brass statues or painted wooden butlers that are more flat and two-dimensional.

Once you've found the figurative Jeeves of your dreams, examine it for any chipped paint or other damage. Clean it carefully before putting it in your lavatory. If you're feeling especially creative or adventurous, a two-dimensional wooden butler is also very easy to repaint with a new design. Imagine your houseguests visiting on Halloween only to find a ghoulishly green butler waiting for them in the bathroom with TP.

To repaint a butler stand statue, use sandpaper to remove the existing design and prep the wood for refinishing. Prime the surface with a white multi-surface primer spray, and sand again. Painter's tape will help outline different color areas on the statue; then you'll be free to paint your perfect butler with acrylic craft paint. Don't forget to seal the stand with a clear acrylic sealer spray to protect it from any moisture or dampness in the bathroom. With a butler statue stand, your toilet paper storage will be unique and memorable.