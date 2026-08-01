Move Over, Expensive Remodels: This Cheap Amazon Find Will Score You The Look Of Custom Trim
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Designer-Coded is where real interior designers detail their tricks of the trade to style their homes for less. If you're looking to craft a high-end aesthetic on a real-world budget, you've come to the right place.
Your favorite interiors in print or on social media likely have an underrated common thread elevating them to iconic status: Layers of stunning trimwork. Be it picture rails, board and batten, picture box molding, or any number of architectural millwork details, these under-celebrated upgrades create layers of sophisticated texture and dynamic visual interest. But with these specialty, custom options often comes a hefty price tag, sometimes as high as $40 to $50 per linear foot for complicated crown molding installation or wainscoting.
As an interior designer, I know that this type of investment isn't always feasible. That's why I'm excited to share a clever, DIY-friendly way around this budget-buster that will only set you back a couple of bucks per linear foot: Using a bobbin trim to bolster standard hardware store molding profiles for added character and charm. You can get flexible peel-and-stick versions on Amazon, like the JSIWOTH Flexible PVC Peel and Stick Pearl Trim, for around roughly $1 to $1.50 per linear foot, depending on the bead size and overall strip length.
Available on Amazon in many other numerous styles as well, bobbin trim (sometimes called bead or pearl molding) is a millwork detail made up of half-round circles stacked side by side to create a quaint linear bubbly effect. For only a couple of dollars per linear foot (if that), this beautiful detail adds whimsy and character to a historical, cottage, or coastal home, as well as texture and interest in more contemporary designs. The larger the trim scale, the more playful the effect. With so many options to choose from, you can easily find the right fit for your application, desired style, and budget.
Types and cost of bobbin trim molding
There are several different ways to go about adding a bobbin trim. For those DIY novices without the skills, access, and/or desire to use power tools, peel-and-stick options make it quick and easy to DIY stunning wall trim molding and enhance existing features. Just be cognizant of the product ratings and reviews, as not all adhesives are created equally. These products are often paintable or stainable, making it simple to pre-finish your trim before applying it. Additionally, because the product is flexible, it's ideal for curved or arched surfaces.
Alternatively, there are also strips of fixed wood bobbin trim available, such as the Millsten Unfinished Wood Beaded Trim Molding, which is $20 for a 24-pack of strips on Amazon. While the price per linear foot ends up being fairly comparable to the equivalent peel-and-stick counterpart, the MDF version is available in a much wider variety of sizes and bead scale for more control over the final look.
The other advantage to fixed strips is that it's a piece of cake to achieve a perfectly consistent straight line for linear applications, whereas the adhesive version can require a bit of babying to get it level without waves. The trade-off is that you must apply your own construction adhesive or pin nails to attach the product, which requires slightly more DIY effort. However, these installation methods are often more secure than the peel-and-stick variety, allowing a more permanent application.
Creative ways of using bobbin trim molding
One of my favorite ways to showcase bobbin trim is to apply it above or below a chair rail. This adds detail and visual interest to the architectural feature and enhances the molding profile to something more impactful. Similarly, you could try incorporating a strip of the decorative trim under the cap of partial-height wainscoting, board and batten, or beadboard for a charming layered textural upgrade. This quaint detail also looks wonderfully at home framing the interior recessed panels of library, picture box, or board-and-batten moldings, as well as interior doors. You could also create accents where there weren't any before by applying the bobbin trim to flat doors on cabinets, built-ins, and even furniture.
Especially effective in historical and cottage homes with ornate moldings, a bead trim strip will add serious character. Run it over the top of the baseboard and door casing for a full room wrap, scaling the size of the beads as desired for the ideal dramatic effect. Alternatively, apply the trim under crown molding for a more elegant ceiling detail.
For those houses with inside corner crown molding blocks, you could position the bobbin trim between the bottom tips (about 6 to 12 inches from the ceiling) to create a wide paint break, a great addition if you're embracing the stylish color-capping trend. The same elevated effect could be showcased by placing the pearl trim below a high picture rail and painting from there up. By supplementing basic stock or existing trim with a bobbin molding detail, you can easily score the look of upgraded custom trim, adding a ton of charm and sophistication with very little investment.