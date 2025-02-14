DIY Stunning Wall Trim Molding With No Heavy Tools (Or Cutting) Required
Plain walls in a room are a quick way to suck the life out of a space, leaving it feeling stale and boring. An interesting paint color could spice things up, but if you really want to add interest (and texture) to your walls, consider wall trim molding. Molding is an excellent option to instantly add a tasteful and dramatic element to any space. Plus, this method works just as well in hallways or entryways as it does in defined rooms.
For those of us out there that are instantly nervous about tools, rest assured there is a way to add trim molding to your walls with no tools required. This project could be accomplished by people with any level of DIY. There are a variety of adhesive trim molding kits on the market with pieces that can simply be adhered to the wall, like Birdeco's pre-cut six-piece kit. These simple peel-and-stick options make it so anyone can upgrade their walls with elegant molding, whether you're looking for an easy DIY accent wall project you can do in a weekend or want to add it to an entire room.
Design details for your peel-and-stick wall trim molding
There are a variety molding peel and stick kits on the market so the first thing you'll want to do for this DIY is peruse your options and find a style that best fits your aesthetic. Trimfold's peel-and-stick molding offers a simple style, while Maxiroc's wall adhesive option has an added design flourish for a more unique wall trim. In a modern-style home, opt for the more streamlined model. If your aesthetic leans more vintage or Victorian, consider a more embellished molding. You'll want to measure your space to determine the correct size of molding and the right spacing between each section. Once you've got your measurements and your kit, use a level to guide you, then peel and stick your molding to the wall.
After your molding is attached, you can paint the trim the same color as the walls to add subtle texture to the space. Or, you could paint the trim a different color for a more direct and interesting contrast. A single rectangle of molding will add a slight touch of dimension that will flow well with an understated wall, but if you prefer an area with a more layered look, consider adding a smaller rectangle of molding within the larger one. Your new wall trim molding can highlight your favorite piece of art, statement lighting, or mirror décor that reflects your design sensibilities. Whatever you choose, this easy, no-tools trim addition is sure to give your home the elegant refresh it needs.