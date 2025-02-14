DIY Stunning Wall Trim Molding With No Heavy Tools (Or Cutting) Required

Plain walls in a room are a quick way to suck the life out of a space, leaving it feeling stale and boring. An interesting paint color could spice things up, but if you really want to add interest (and texture) to your walls, consider wall trim molding. Molding is an excellent option to instantly add a tasteful and dramatic element to any space. Plus, this method works just as well in hallways or entryways as it does in defined rooms.

For those of us out there that are instantly nervous about tools, rest assured there is a way to add trim molding to your walls with no tools required. This project could be accomplished by people with any level of DIY. There are a variety of adhesive trim molding kits on the market with pieces that can simply be adhered to the wall, like Birdeco's pre-cut six-piece kit. These simple peel-and-stick options make it so anyone can upgrade their walls with elegant molding, whether you're looking for an easy DIY accent wall project you can do in a weekend or want to add it to an entire room.