Forget Plastic Edging: There's A Tougher Material To Keep Weeds Out Of Gravel Driveways

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There's a lot to be said for gravel driveways. They're a durable and DIY-friendly option that creates English cottage garden vibes even when you're on a tight budget. But the charm can quickly wear off once you start seeing little tufts of green poking up between every other rock. Gravel driveway maintenance is a major hassle, since seeds and other debris can get blown over, dropped by birds, and even tracked in by your tires. Installing plastic edging is a commonly attempted solution. However, it overpromises and underdelivers on keeping grass clippings and other weedy things where they belong since it quickly shifts and cracks after exposure to the elements. Instead, metal hammer-in edging is a tougher material that can help keep weeds out of gravel driveways by providing a crisp and durable edge that requires minimal maintenance.

Typically made from aluminum or steel, metal landscape edging is an extremely practical and durable way to say goodbye to grass growing in your gravel driveway. Cor-Ten steel edging is a popular option with DIYers who don't want to spend days digging trenches during the installation process. Instead, the product is sold in strips with a sharply serrated edge on one side. This allows it to be directly hammered into the ground, using a small piece of scrap wood to avoid bending or warping from the blows.

The tough material is sold in several widths, lengths, and thicknesses by several different manufacturers, including EdgeRight, Straightcurve, and EverEdge. The right solution for most driveways is the 6-inch-tall size. You can purchase Cor-Ten Steel Edging Kits from Amazon starting around $70 for 20 feet.