The Best Places To Buy A Bathroom Vanity That Aren't Home Depot Or Lowe's

We don't mean to be vain, but is that vanity in your bathroom really up to par? If you're ready for something fresh and new, your first instincts might be to hop in the car and head to one of the major home improvement stores. And that usually leaves you deciding between Lowe's vs. Home Depot. But what if nothing there is inspiring you? Or what if the options are a little out of your budget? Or both?

Good news: You're not stuck with just those two big names. If you need an affordable bathroom vanity, there are plenty of places to shop, from IKEA to Wayfair to thrift stores. The place you choose depends on your budget and the overall style you prefer. For instance, if you have a particular style in mind, you might prefer buying from a new retailer, whereas if you want something that looks more lived-in, going secondhand could land you what you want. That's right. Vintage or used vanities (or even other furniture pieces you can upcycle into a vanity) offer a unique option that you could never replicate from the aisles of Home Depot. Plus, they're sure to lend a charming character to your bathroom design.