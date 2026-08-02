The Best Places To Buy A Bathroom Vanity That Aren't Home Depot Or Lowe's
We don't mean to be vain, but is that vanity in your bathroom really up to par? If you're ready for something fresh and new, your first instincts might be to hop in the car and head to one of the major home improvement stores. And that usually leaves you deciding between Lowe's vs. Home Depot. But what if nothing there is inspiring you? Or what if the options are a little out of your budget? Or both?
Good news: You're not stuck with just those two big names. If you need an affordable bathroom vanity, there are plenty of places to shop, from IKEA to Wayfair to thrift stores. The place you choose depends on your budget and the overall style you prefer. For instance, if you have a particular style in mind, you might prefer buying from a new retailer, whereas if you want something that looks more lived-in, going secondhand could land you what you want. That's right. Vintage or used vanities (or even other furniture pieces you can upcycle into a vanity) offer a unique option that you could never replicate from the aisles of Home Depot. Plus, they're sure to lend a charming character to your bathroom design.
Buying new vanities, in person and online
If you live in the Midwest or the Great Plains, you've likely heard that familiar jingle about saving big money at Menards. And if you've ever been inside one of these home improvement stores, you know they're similar to Lowe's or Home Depot, including the availability of bathroom vanities that you can see in person. Checking its selection gives you more styles and different price points.
For online shoppers, Wayfair offers a wide selection of categories by size (ranging from 24 inches to 84 inches wide), vanity type, color, and style. That makes the search process a little easier, but you won't be able to see the vanities in person before purchasing them.
IKEA is another popular retailer for bathroom and kitchen components, including vanities. You won't find as many options at IKEA as you will at Wayfair, and most of them have a simple Scandinavian style. But there's more variety than you might realize. You can also order from IKEA online or purchase in person if you want to see the unit first.
Buying a secondhand vanity
If you don't care whether your vanity is new, consider secondhand sources like thrift stores, architectural salvage yards, and Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The ReStore could be the most likely source for a larger selection of vanities. Individuals, contractors, and businesses can donate furniture, building materials, and other items you can use around your home. While many of the items are gently used, the stores often have new items as well.
Architectural salvage yards are the overlooked thrift store alternative that's a goldmine for vintage lovers. These stores typically pull built-ins, architectural details, and other materials from older homes and sell them to the public. Every salvage yard is different, but you may find bathroom vanities in a range of styles and ages. This is a good option if you're designing a vintage-style bathroom.
You never know what the selection will be through secondhand outlets, so you might need to be creative. Turning other furniture pieces into a vanity is one way to expand your choices. Examples include washstands, dressers, TV stands, and tables. You'll need to modify the piece by cutting a hole in the top for the sink, and you may need to cut holes for the plumbing.