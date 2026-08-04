Transform A Thrifted Vase Into Gorgeous Home Decor With A Smart Dollar Tree DIY
Thrift stores are full of vases that may seem like a dime a dozen. Luckily, you just need to swing by Dollar Tree for supplies to elevate their look. Turns out, a vase is the perfect vessel for creating a stunning candle decor piece that screams high-end retailer. But only you will know it was all for a discount-store price! The main item needed is a thrifted hurricane vase that's large enough to host a handful of taper candles. Although these types of vases can sometimes be pricey at home decor stores, you can typically get a smoking deal when buying them secondhand. While on the hunt, keep in mind there's a rare vintage vase you should immediately snag at thrift shops as well.
So, how do the candles stay upright in the vase? That's where the Dollar Tree project comes in, which was shared by DIYer Cautious Creative. It involves crafting a unique stand from the dollar store's candle holders to keep them in place, allowing you to enjoy the illumination of multiple candles. You'll need to grab three of Dollar Tree's Black Iron Candle Holders for $1.25 each. They also carry Luminessence White Taper Candles if you don't have any in your cabinet already. The other materials required for the DIY are a bolt cutter, a wooden circle (that can fit at the bottom of the vase), a drill, black spray paint, and a strong-bond glue like E6000 Plus.
Craft elegant decor using Dollar Tree candle holders and a vase
As the DIYer showed, you're going to cut the bottoms off the candle holders (using bolt cutters), so that you're left with just part of the stems and the capitals. Make them varying lengths for a staggered look. Next, carefully drill holes into your wooden circle that the candle holders will be able to fit snuggly into. One by one, squeeze glue onto their stems and push them into the wood circle. Spray paint the entire piece matte black, such as with Krylon Fusion All-In-One. Let it dry and you'll finally be ready to complete this Instagram-worthy candle styling idea.
@cautious.creative
This DIY is perfect if you love thrift flips, high‑end home décor dupes, Dollar Tree crafts, budget‑friendly decorating, cottagecore vibes, and vintage candle holder ideas that make your home feel warm and elevated without the price tag. I started with a large thrifted glass vase and gave it a good clean to bring back that beautiful vintage shine. Then I grabbed three inexpensive Dollar Tree candle holders and transformed them into one elegant centerpiece by drilling holes into a wood round and gluing each candle holder into place at different heights. Once everything was secure, I added tall taper candles and set the entire piece inside the oversized glass vase. The result is a stunning, vintage‑inspired candle display that looks like it came straight out of Pottery Barn — all for around $10. #thriftflip #dollartreediy #highend #decoratingonabudget #thriftedhome
Set the wood piece inside of your thrifted hurricane vase and add the taper candles. Instead of just using a large pillar candle, it'll look uniquely gorgeous with the glow of three separate flames. You could also use Homemory Flameless Taper Candles if you prefer not to use traditional ones for safety reasons. Place your new high-end-looking vase in a spot where it can be admired. Surround it with seasonal additions like garland to give it an extra boost. You could even turn it into a delightful fall centerpiece by putting faux leaves and miniature pumpkins around its base. Update the color of the candles (or even the holders) anytime you want a fresh look or to match the time of year.