Transform A Thrifted Vase Into Gorgeous Home Decor With A Smart Dollar Tree DIY

Thrift stores are full of vases that may seem like a dime a dozen. Luckily, you just need to swing by Dollar Tree for supplies to elevate their look. Turns out, a vase is the perfect vessel for creating a stunning candle decor piece that screams high-end retailer. But only you will know it was all for a discount-store price! The main item needed is a thrifted hurricane vase that's large enough to host a handful of taper candles. Although these types of vases can sometimes be pricey at home decor stores, you can typically get a smoking deal when buying them secondhand. While on the hunt, keep in mind there's a rare vintage vase you should immediately snag at thrift shops as well.

So, how do the candles stay upright in the vase? That's where the Dollar Tree project comes in, which was shared by DIYer Cautious Creative. It involves crafting a unique stand from the dollar store's candle holders to keep them in place, allowing you to enjoy the illumination of multiple candles. You'll need to grab three of Dollar Tree's Black Iron Candle Holders for $1.25 each. They also carry Luminessence White Taper Candles if you don't have any in your cabinet already. The other materials required for the DIY are a bolt cutter, a wooden circle (that can fit at the bottom of the vase), a drill, black spray paint, and a strong-bond glue like E6000 Plus.