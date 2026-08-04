Is your builder-grade bathroom vanity in need of a major overhaul? Remodeling a bathroom isn't for the fainthearted, but replacing cheap MDF cupboards with a high-end wooden vanity can make a dramatic difference. While there are plenty of options from stores like Pottery Barn, West Elm, or Wayfair, they aren't exactly budget-friendly. Fortunately, there's a surprisingly affordable upgrade you can DIY. With some careful shopping on Facebook Marketplace or your local thrift store, along with some basic woodworking skills, you can turn an old hutch into a stunning bathroom vanity (with some extra storage as well).

There are plenty of YouTube videos out there demonstrating how to turn a wood dresser into a bathroom vanity. But by substituting a hutch with doors on either side, instead of a dresser with full-width drawers, you'll save yourself a ton of hassle since there will be far fewer precision cuts needed to accommodate the sink basin and plumbing. But, you'll still need either a jigsaw or hole saw to create openings! This project will require water-resistant polyurethane sealant to protect the wood from moisture. And you'll have to determine if you want an under-mount or drop-in sink.

The sink style and material you choose will impact the price of this project. However, sourcing an old hutch instead of buying a new one can drastically reduce the overall cost to complete it. Searching for "hutch," "buffet," or "china cabinet" will return a surprising number of affordable pieces neighbors are selling or giving away on Facebook. If you're on a really tight budget, consider checking out the Buy Nothing Project, the global program that can help you find free appliances and other items.