Mole And Vole Holes Look Different: Here's How To Identify What's In Your Yard

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Is some critter digging up your yard and leaving it a mess? It's frustrating to deal with animals destroying your lawn, but the problems you can expect depend on what is digging tunnels through your grass. Both moles and voles are small mammals that burrow underground, but they don't cause the same types of damage. Catching sight of them can be tricky, but they're easy to distinguish from the evidence they leave behind. Moles dig much larger, more expansive holes and tunnels with soil mounds near the entrance, while voles stick to small burrows and surface runs.

The different evidence they leave behind stems from their behavior. Moles live primarily underground, as they eat the insects that live in soil, and only surface if something blocks their path or if their tunnel becomes unsafe or unable to support them. The displaced dirt from their tunnels has to go somewhere, which is why mole holes are often surrounded by piles of dirt. You may also be able to see or feel the tunnels stretching away from the hole, though this isn't always the case when the tunnels are deep or run beneath a hard surface. Voles, by contrast, spend half their time above ground, as they eat plants. You'll likely see paths in the grass, called surface runs, leading to and from the hole. However, you're less likely to see dirt piled around the hole. Additionally, voles live in colonies, while moles are largely solitary. That means you may see multiple vole holes close together.