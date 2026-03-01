Why You Should Attract Owls To Your Yard — And How To Do It

Take one good look at an owl, and you'll probably see why they're described in the lore of many world cultures as grave and powerful creatures, often tending toward dark and deadly prophecies and portents. But what owls are exceptionally good at is really much simpler and less intimidating: They're really good at being birds and are supernatural in the sense of being super at the things they naturally do — silently stalking their prey in the dark, for example. This skill means they're quite good at being mousers, leading some to conclude that owls are a great form of natural pest control. Getting rid of owls (to protect other birds, for example) is easy enough. But enlisting an owl is more challenging, like hiring a CEO or a preacher. If you want to keep them around, you need to make everything suit their preferences ... and free housing doesn't hurt.

Like some CEOs and more than a few pastors, owls often look as if they're only just tolerating you and that it might not last much longer. Unlike CEOs and preachers, owls are very quiet. That makes it easier to hunt voles, mice, rats, gophers, and insects, so they're particularly valuable on farms where a family of owls can consume around 10,000 rodents during a single breeding season. A study by the University of California found they can do this at about 4 percent of the cost of trapping pests like mice, gophers, and voles.