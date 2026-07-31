Drop The Sponge: Easily Clean Shower Doors With A Drill Attachment
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Cleaning the shower can involve a whole lot of scrubbing with a sponge, especially if yours is prone to buildup of soap scum and hard water stains. This residue can be especially noticeable on shower doors, where it's easy to spot any type of mark on the glass. Putting off this task only makes it worse, so looking for a simpler way to clean shower doors is a great idea. Luckily, it's possible to remove grime with minimal elbow grease if you enlist the help of a glass cleaning attachment for your cordless drill.
Your drill can do more than make holes when you add accessories to the mix. Cordless drill cleaning attachments take advantage of the fast-spinning action for powered scrubbing. They usually come in the form of brushes and sponges, both of which can help you clean a shower. However, you'll want to specifically look for products suitable for glass to avoid damaging your shower doors.
Suitable products are soft and not abrasive, so they won't leave small scratches in the glass. Duoshida's Drill Brush and Rotoscrub's Reusable Nylon Pads are two options that are designed for scratch-free cleaning. The attachment you choose can be used with a shower door cleaning solution to remove tough grime.
Use a drill cleaning attachment to scrub shower doors with little effort
Users may originally think that brush drill attachments sound like a gimmick. However, upon testing a variety in the kitchen and bathroom, they have found that they really work. Reviewers for the RotoScrub Bathroom Cleaning Scrub Pads specifically note that the product works really well to remove mineral build-up and soap scum from glass shower doors.
It makes sense: a drill moves faster than any human hand with a sponge ever could, so it offers more scrubbing friction per minute. That way, you don't have to put as much pressure or effort into cleaning. Plus, the handled design of the drill can be easier to hold than a sponge. You do still need to clean the whole surface, from top to bottom. But those who need the extra help will appreciate the powered solution, especially to remove hard water stains.
If you are looking to reduce chemical usage, the enhanced scrubbing can help you remove tough grime with less toxic products. One natural option to try is a homemade vinegar cleaning solution. This cleaning power does comes with a downside mentioned by some reviewers. The spinning action can cause cleaners and water to spray from the sponge. With this in mind, it's more suitable for deep-cleaning days when you're not afraid to get a bit messy rather than for a quick wipe down.