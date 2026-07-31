Drop The Sponge: Easily Clean Shower Doors With A Drill Attachment

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Cleaning the shower can involve a whole lot of scrubbing with a sponge, especially if yours is prone to buildup of soap scum and hard water stains. This residue can be especially noticeable on shower doors, where it's easy to spot any type of mark on the glass. Putting off this task only makes it worse, so looking for a simpler way to clean shower doors is a great idea. Luckily, it's possible to remove grime with minimal elbow grease if you enlist the help of a glass cleaning attachment for your cordless drill.

Your drill can do more than make holes when you add accessories to the mix. Cordless drill cleaning attachments take advantage of the fast-spinning action for powered scrubbing. They usually come in the form of brushes and sponges, both of which can help you clean a shower. However, you'll want to specifically look for products suitable for glass to avoid damaging your shower doors.

Suitable products are soft and not abrasive, so they won't leave small scratches in the glass. Duoshida's Drill Brush and Rotoscrub's Reusable Nylon Pads are two options that are designed for scratch-free cleaning. The attachment you choose can be used with a shower door cleaning solution to remove tough grime.