Your Drill Can Do A Lot More Than Just Make Holes
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Every list of basic power tools you need includes a drill. Sure, circular saws, jigsaws, and sanders will likely make the cut, too, but you don't have to be an avid DIYer to use a drill. The rotating power tool makes hanging artwork, installing items, and assembling new furniture possible. But you might be surprised what the common gadget that's found in most toolboxes can do besides creating holes and inserting screws. A basic homeowner's guide to power drills might not go into detail on all of the extra tasks you can do with this tool, so we're covering it here with functionality ranging from other DIY tasks to cleaning projects.
Tackling other jobs with your drill typically requires an additional attachment — ensure to only use products that are meant for use with a power drill. You'll find a wide range of attachments in retail stores and they are designed to fit into the drill's chuck like a drill bit does. Tha allows the drill to rotate the attached gadget, essentially turning a simple object into a motorized tool using the drill's power. Scrubbing, mixing, digging, and driving are common actions of the attachments.
To give you a better idea of just what your drill can do, we're covering home improvement tasks beyond drilling and cleaning help. Example of DIY tasks include wire brushes, paint mixers, large hole cutters, and garden cultivators. For cleaning, you can find attachments for power scrubbing, duct cleaning, and car washing. Not every attachment is necessary for all homeowners, but it can be a cheaper option than buying a separate tool if you're planning a specific project.
Tackle other home improvement tasks with a drill
If you're an occasional or newbie DIYer, you may not want to buy a bunch of expensive tools. The same is true if you're doing a one-off project that requires a special tool. Drill attachments can save space and money in those situations. A garden auger attachment like this Auger Drill Bit from the K-Brands Store, loosens your garden soil without a bulky tiller. A hole saw attachment is also a convenient addition if you need to cut large holes in materials (check out the KATA 8pcs Hole Saw Kit). Sanding attachments are typically smaller than separate power sanders, making them a space-saving option.
In other situations, drill attachments upgrade a manual tool option. For example, instead of using a manual wire brush to smooth surfaces, using a wire brush attachment adds extra power and speed behind the metal bristles, which can speed up the job and get improved results. A paint mixing attachment quickly stirs paint to disperse the pigments without the muscle effort required when using a paint stick. You can use these attachments to remix old paint if it has separated or mix in colorants. Products like the Edward Tools Paint Mixer Attachment are versatile and work for drywall mud, grout, and similar products.
You can also get attachments that improve the drilling function of the tool. For example, drill guides keep your drill bits steady, whether you're drilling straight or angled holes. Angle adapters and flexible shaft bit extenders make it easier to drill in tight, hard-to-reach spots. While these gadgets still contribute to the drilling action, they expand the functionality range to drill in ways you wouldn't be able to with just the tool.
Clean up around the home with a drill
Getting drill attachments designed for scrubbing helps simplify your cleaning tasks by reducing the elbow grease required. The extra power can also help improve the results you get. It's not always easy to scour away tough grime, so the rotation of the bristles can help release the stuck-on gunk.
A scrub brush is one of the most common and versatile attachments — it's one of several tools that can help deep clean your house. You'll find scrub brush attachments in a variety of shapes and sizes, including flat circular brushes and rounded scrubbers, to tackle different cleaning jobs. The Etoupa Drill Brush Attachment Set and similar products include multiple options that you can swap out. Bristle options also vary with soft, medium, and firm options.
Specialty cleaning brushes help you cross of specific tasks on your to-do list. Vent cleaning attachments include several flexible rods in addition to the brush attachment, so it can reach deep into the vent pipe. Stick with lower drill speeds to prevent damage to your vents. If you wash your car yourself, consider brush attachments to handle tasks like cleaning the upholstery, carpets, and tires. Soft bristles are best to prevent damage, and some materials, like leather, may require special attachments. You can also get car buffing pads made of wool to help polish your car for professional detailing results.