Your Drill Can Do A Lot More Than Just Make Holes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every list of basic power tools you need includes a drill. Sure, circular saws, jigsaws, and sanders will likely make the cut, too, but you don't have to be an avid DIYer to use a drill. The rotating power tool makes hanging artwork, installing items, and assembling new furniture possible. But you might be surprised what the common gadget that's found in most toolboxes can do besides creating holes and inserting screws. A basic homeowner's guide to power drills might not go into detail on all of the extra tasks you can do with this tool, so we're covering it here with functionality ranging from other DIY tasks to cleaning projects.

Tackling other jobs with your drill typically requires an additional attachment — ensure to only use products that are meant for use with a power drill. You'll find a wide range of attachments in retail stores and they are designed to fit into the drill's chuck like a drill bit does. Tha allows the drill to rotate the attached gadget, essentially turning a simple object into a motorized tool using the drill's power. Scrubbing, mixing, digging, and driving are common actions of the attachments.

To give you a better idea of just what your drill can do, we're covering home improvement tasks beyond drilling and cleaning help. Example of DIY tasks include wire brushes, paint mixers, large hole cutters, and garden cultivators. For cleaning, you can find attachments for power scrubbing, duct cleaning, and car washing. Not every attachment is necessary for all homeowners, but it can be a cheaper option than buying a separate tool if you're planning a specific project.