The Kitchen Tool That Seems Useful But Is Actually A Waste Of Money

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When future historians examine the list of the most iconic kitchen products and appliances of all time, we doubt the Jobede Rubber Peeler Gloves or Emson Tater Mitts will be one of them. The idea behind this kitchen gadget is simple and appealing. Forget the outdated idea of traditional, time-consuming vegetable peelers that you could cut yourself using. Instead, use some gritty rubber gloves to literally rub the peels off your potatoes. This seems useful in practice, but in reality, it is actually a huge waste of money.

The whole point of this tool is to make peeling easier, but they are hardly the kind of chic kitchen gadget you'll actually want to display. Also known as potato peeling mitts, these long rubber gloves feature grippy, gravel-like peeling knobs built into the fingers and palms. These elevated nubs create an abrasive surface for scrubbing potato skins away.

What can sometimes happen with a vegetable peeler or knife is that you take off more of the potato than you really want. The gloves, meanwhile, market themselves as being able to peel the thinnest possible layer to give you more potato for your buck. The JOBEDE gloves can be purchased on Amazon for $8.99, while the Tater Mitts run at an eyebrow-raising $19.99. Based on the reviews for both of these products ... let's just say don't waste a single penny on these, frankly, pointless kitchen tools.