Swap Mulch For A Landscaping Alternative That Snakes Hate
While you might be delighted to see certain types of wildlife in your backyard, not everyone feels the same way about snakes. Most types of these reptiles are non-venomous, but they can cause issues with kids and pets who might encounter them (and also frighten adults who might have ophidiophobia!). Realistically, you can't prevent every single snake from slithering into your backyard. However, you may be able to make outdoor spaces less inviting by swapping out typical mulch used in landscape beds, such as those made with pine needles, pine bark, hay, grass clippings, or leaves. While these can all help control soil temperature and erosion, these mulching options won't deter snakes as effectively as alternatives like decomposed granite.
Rock-based mulches are another type of natural material used in home landscaping. But unlike large rocks that can create hiding spots for snakes and their prey, decomposed granite is less likely to do so. The tight-fitting nature of the rocks makes it so that snakes cannot hide or take shelter among them. These reptiles rely on such features to help them steer clear of predators while also allowing them to sneak up on their own prey. Snakes may also dislike the sharp textures of these small rocks. If a snake happens upon a landscaping bed with decomposed granite and has nowhere to hide, chances are they won't stay there very long. What's more, this natural landscaping trend may cut down on weeding and mowing tasks, too.
Using decomposed granite as a snake deterrent in your yard
If deterring snakes around your property is a priority, decomposed granite may be more advantageous than other mulching options. Unlike figuring out how to put down large landscaping rocks, decomposed granite is easier to install and spread, and it can last longer than non-rock-based mulch. Just be aware that this material may cost more initially. You can expect to spend between $40 and $255 per cubic yard for decomposed granite, according to Angi, while pine bark may cost up to $51 for the same amount of mulch.
Decomposed granite alone won't keep snakes out of your yard. You need to have other measures in place to discourage them. This means reducing snakes' food sources and hiding spots. Many snakes feed on rodents, and rodents are attracted to spilled birdseed, fallen fruit, and pet food. Remove these, and rodents stop visiting, which gives one less reason for snakes to visit, too. You'll also need to address potential dens. Eliminate old logs and piles of debris where snakes can hide and breed, as well as ground covers or creeping vines that can serve as hiding places, such as wisteria, which may attract snakes to your yard.
Also, decomposed granite may not be the ideal choice for all home landscaping projects. It tends to work best in high-traffic areas, such as walkways and small paths. These small rocks can retain heat and accelerate water drainage compared to mulch, and they don't add any nutrients to the soil. When choosing between mulch and decomposed granite, it's important to ask yourself what is best for your landscaping versus your desire for limited snake encounters.