Swap Mulch For A Landscaping Alternative That Snakes Hate

While you might be delighted to see certain types of wildlife in your backyard, not everyone feels the same way about snakes. Most types of these reptiles are non-venomous, but they can cause issues with kids and pets who might encounter them (and also frighten adults who might have ophidiophobia!). Realistically, you can't prevent every single snake from slithering into your backyard. However, you may be able to make outdoor spaces less inviting by swapping out typical mulch used in landscape beds, such as those made with pine needles, pine bark, hay, grass clippings, or leaves. While these can all help control soil temperature and erosion, these mulching options won't deter snakes as effectively as alternatives like decomposed granite.

Rock-based mulches are another type of natural material used in home landscaping. But unlike large rocks that can create hiding spots for snakes and their prey, decomposed granite is less likely to do so. The tight-fitting nature of the rocks makes it so that snakes cannot hide or take shelter among them. These reptiles rely on such features to help them steer clear of predators while also allowing them to sneak up on their own prey. Snakes may also dislike the sharp textures of these small rocks. If a snake happens upon a landscaping bed with decomposed granite and has nowhere to hide, chances are they won't stay there very long. What's more, this natural landscaping trend may cut down on weeding and mowing tasks, too.