Forget Mulch: The Natural Landscaping Trend That Cuts Down On Weeding And Mowing

Stone landscaping takes more upfront effort and investment to install than spreading out a bag of mulch. However, when paired with the right base material and properly maintained, gravel and other hardscaping options create permanent surfaces that reduce the amount of exposed soil where weeds can take over. Stone features like patios or pathways can also replace large areas of lawn, which means you'll have less grass to mow or fertilize.

Along with dry creek beds, flagstone patios, and slab stone retaining walls, gardening experts around the globe are embracing gravel gardens, finding that stone is an eco-friendly choice that works just as well for garden features and flowerbeds as it does for footpaths. "Gravel gardens are favored because they conserve water, reduce maintenance, resist erosion on slopes, support pollinators, and create clean, contemporary lines in the landscape," landscape designer Jim Stucchi said in a recent interview with Real Simple.

That said, stone isn't a completely maintenance-free solution. Fallen leaves and other debris will accumulate over time, and the occasional weed will still pop up. Gravel will also need to be smoothed out and refreshed every few years. On top of that, larger rocks can shift or crack during extreme weather.