Stylish Countertop Storage Finds At Dollar Tree That Are No-Brainers At Their Price

Is there so much stuff piled up on your countertops that you've practically forgotten what color they are? We've all been there. Maybe it's piles of mail or pantry items that never made it out of their grocery bags. Or, perhaps you have so many beauty and hair care products you could open your own salon. Either way, all that clutter isn't just disrupting your meal prep or morning routine — it's actually bad for your mental health. Luckily, getting the mess under control doesn't have to cost a fortune, since Dollar Tree has plenty of inexpensive yet stylish plastic containers, glass dispensers, and wire baskets to declutter and organize your countertops.

The best part? These Dollar Tree finds work straight off the shelf, so there's no DIYing involved in this roundup. It's also worth taking a quick trip through the discount store's back-to-school aisle, because there are several office supply organizers that can be repurposed in a kitchen or bathroom. To find these must-have items, we didn't just look through every possible organizer on Dollar Tree's website. We also watched haul videos for hours to see what real customers are using in their homes. After gathering an extensive list, we narrowed down our picks to five Dollar Tree storage finds that you can score for $1.50 or less!