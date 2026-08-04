Stylish Countertop Storage Finds At Dollar Tree That Are No-Brainers At Their Price
Is there so much stuff piled up on your countertops that you've practically forgotten what color they are? We've all been there. Maybe it's piles of mail or pantry items that never made it out of their grocery bags. Or, perhaps you have so many beauty and hair care products you could open your own salon. Either way, all that clutter isn't just disrupting your meal prep or morning routine — it's actually bad for your mental health. Luckily, getting the mess under control doesn't have to cost a fortune, since Dollar Tree has plenty of inexpensive yet stylish plastic containers, glass dispensers, and wire baskets to declutter and organize your countertops.
The best part? These Dollar Tree finds work straight off the shelf, so there's no DIYing involved in this roundup. It's also worth taking a quick trip through the discount store's back-to-school aisle, because there are several office supply organizers that can be repurposed in a kitchen or bathroom. To find these must-have items, we didn't just look through every possible organizer on Dollar Tree's website. We also watched haul videos for hours to see what real customers are using in their homes. After gathering an extensive list, we narrowed down our picks to five Dollar Tree storage finds that you can score for $1.50 or less!
Glass oil and vinegar bottles
You know those tall bottles of cooking oil or vinegar that are impossible to store? Or those giant bottles of hand soap that seem like a great buy until they take up half your bathroom vanity? More than just your favorite influencer's way to store various household liquids, decanting helps you save space while keeping an eye on how much balsamic vinegar or oil you have left. Popular YouTuber Clutterbug says she even decants her dish soap "to make it look fancy."
While we wouldn't recommend using them in the shower for safety reasons, Dollar Tree's Glass Oil and Vinegar Bottles are a great option for decanting and displaying liquids on either your kitchen or bathroom countertops. Available for $1.50 each, the bottles have a metal pour spout with a metal stopper that blocks out bugs, dust, or moisture. Measuring 10 inches tall, the clear glass bottles are large enough that you won't need to constantly refill them but aren't so big that they become unwieldy. Although a few customers weren't thrilled with the stoppers and a few others experienced shipping issues, most reviews highlight the affordable price, stylish look, and durable construction.
Clear plastic organizers
Dollar Tree is a no-brainer for stocking up on plastic containers that can sneak extra storage into your home. It often seems like there's no end to the various shapes, sizes, and colors you'll find on the shelves. If a good start to your morning means being greeted by a perfectly organized coffee station, keep an eye out for Dollar Tree's clear plastic tiered storage or laptop stands that can be repurposed as a place to set your K-Cups, coffee mugs, or flavored syrups. The discount store has even recently started carrying iridescent plastic organizers that add an eye-catching prismatic look instead of just fading into the background like clear options do.
However, when it comes to the ultimate stylish countertop storage find for the price, it's hard to beat the Home Collection 3-Sectioned Clear Plastic Vanity Organizers. Since it's clear, the $1.50 find blends in with any decor style. And since it measures just 5 ½ inches wide by 4 ⅛ inches high, it also fits on even the smallest vanity countertops. Each of the three divided sections varies slightly in size. The tallest comes highly recommended for storing makeup brushes or beauty products but could work equally well for tasting spoons or small utensils in the kitchen. The middle size is still large enough to store a hairbrush or hefty kitchen sponge. Meanwhile, the smallest compartment is the perfect landing zone for bobby pins, bread ties, or other tiny items that are easily misplaced.
Wire mesh baskets
Fresh fruits and vegetables are a cook's best friend — until they start to rot in the back of the fridge. It's all too easy to forget about your farmers' market haul when it's "out of sight, out of mind." That said, if your kitchen countertop space is at a premium, you might be skeptical about leaving all that produce out in the open. It turns out that good airflow around fresh foods can help prevent spoilage. Plus, keeping healthy foods within arm's reach makes your family more likely to reach for them when it's time for a snack.
Dollar Tree's $1.50 Essentials Round Iron Baskets are a perfect solution. With a 4.4 overall rating, satisfied customers describe the lightweight-yet-sturdy baskets as attractive and durable. One person uses theirs to hold fruit but also mentioned that the baskets could be perfect for storing anything from dog toys to cloth napkins. While the mesh is probably too wide to store beauty products in the bathroom, either the black or gold-colored options can help you create spa-like vibes in a guest bathroom when filled with carefully folded or rolled hand towels.
Pencil holders
We can't overstate how important it is to visit the office supply section at your local Dollar Tree when you're looking for stylish countertop organizers on a budget. Many of the same upright containers that are intended for pens and pencils are perfect for storing utensils or silverware. Pencil boxes are ideal for organizing gravy or soup mix packets. And if you're one of those people who would rather use a real cookbook than scroll through a thousand ads just to see a recipe online, Dollar Tree's cheap display easels are sturdy enough to hold a book open to just the right page.
But there's a colorful option that's even better. Available in pink, green, purple, or blue, it would be hard to miss the new Jot Pastel 3-Tier Pencil Holders. The $1.25 plastic storage finds measure just under 8 inches tall. They each feature four angled compartments that are deep enough to store meat thermometers, mini whisks, or other small kitchen tools that are easily lost when stored in a drawer. They're perfect for bathroom storage as well, particularly if your inner organizer likes to keep all your mascara tubes and eyebrow pencils separate from your blush and foundation brushes. Even if you're more low-maintenance, the highly rated containers offer plenty of storage for bathroom basics like Q-tips or cotton balls.
Lidded plastic containers
Whether your kids are old enough to help themselves to cereal in the morning or you're getting extremely serious about flour thanks to your new sourdough hobby, having a few airtight containers nearby makes all the difference. Dollar Tree sells a ton of different food savers, from stackable lidded options for leftovers to adorable and practical veggie storage containers designed to look like colorful pint baskets. Even if you're one of the most inventive chefs on the planet, we doubt there's anything in your pantry that couldn't be stored inside one of the discount chain's plastic food containers.
However, there's one countertop storage find that offers a sleek look, thick lids, and plenty of space for keeping dry goods fresh inside. Online shoppers will find a limited number of Sure Fresh Plastic Containers on the Dollar Tree website, including one highly rated version with a blue screw-top lid that costs $1.50. But the next time you take a trip to your local store, keep an eye out for the pourable versions. Look for rectangular containers with black lids that have a hinged opening for easy access to whatever you store inside. Since they also come with a small scoop, you could use these containers to store food in the kitchen, bathroom products like Epsom salts, or powdered laundry detergent.