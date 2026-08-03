Thrift Old Teacups And Turn Them Into A Chic Chandelier
Older teacups and saucers have such a whimsical, fairytale vibe, with their ornate artwork and beautiful, ceramic features. This elegant-yet-fun style makes them perfect for unique home decor, and they are a surprising way to upgrade a boring chandelier. Whether you have a chandelier hanging in your home that could use a new look or you want to craft a new statement piece, this teacup DIY is a beautiful way to enhance your decor. This chandelier can be purely decorative or you can turn old teacups into a charming light feature, depending on how you make it. With some strong adhesive and a little imagination, these thrifted teacups will become a beloved home accent.
There are so many ways to construct this adorable decor. However, the structure of your chandelier will determine how you can add your teacups. Hanging the teacups from the arms of the chandelier is the easiest way to create this decoration. Alternatively, the cups and saucers could sit on each sconce, possibly around the lightbulb. An upside-down teacup makes for a quirky shade over the lights. If your chandelier is only decorative, the teacups can replace the lights entirely, or you can incorporate candles for an added, glowing feature. This genius way to turn old teacups into home treasures is an inexpensive project for creative thrifters looking for their next DIY.
Ways to craft a whimsical teacup chandelier
Before adding your teacups, consider spray painting the chandelier to compliment your dishes. For folks who have a drab chandelier making their dining or living room look dull, it's easy to repurpose teacups into a gorgeous decor piece. Keep an eye out at your local thrift store for solid, ceramic teacups with saucers. Then, simply tie strong ribbon, wire, or hooks onto the handles of the cups and attach them onto your chandelier. To make the mugs even cuter, glue the saucers onto the bottom of the teacups first. Hang other decorative elements from the chandelier as well for a whimsical aesthetic. Items like gems, beads, strings of imitation pearls, or silver spoons tie the look of this chic chandelier together. With this decorative method, your light fixture will still work normally.
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Putting teacups around the lightbulbs creates a fantastic light fixture of glowing dishware. To make a hole in the bottom of the ceramic dishes, you'll need a drill and a diamond hole bit. Keep the teacups wet with cold water to prevent cracking and carefully drill into the bottoms. Slip a teacup over each lightbulb socket and glue into place. If you have a chandelier that doesn't work, glue the teacups and saucers onto the sconces, replacing the lights. If your chandelier already has shades over the lights, glue the bottom of a teacup onto each for another twist on this project. Non-working, decorative chandeliers could be hung inside your home or even in the garden to add a little whimsy anywhere.