Thrift Old Teacups And Turn Them Into A Chic Chandelier

Older teacups and saucers have such a whimsical, fairytale vibe, with their ornate artwork and beautiful, ceramic features. This elegant-yet-fun style makes them perfect for unique home decor, and they are a surprising way to upgrade a boring chandelier. Whether you have a chandelier hanging in your home that could use a new look or you want to craft a new statement piece, this teacup DIY is a beautiful way to enhance your decor. This chandelier can be purely decorative or you can turn old teacups into a charming light feature, depending on how you make it. With some strong adhesive and a little imagination, these thrifted teacups will become a beloved home accent.

There are so many ways to construct this adorable decor. However, the structure of your chandelier will determine how you can add your teacups. Hanging the teacups from the arms of the chandelier is the easiest way to create this decoration. Alternatively, the cups and saucers could sit on each sconce, possibly around the lightbulb. An upside-down teacup makes for a quirky shade over the lights. If your chandelier is only decorative, the teacups can replace the lights entirely, or you can incorporate candles for an added, glowing feature. This genius way to turn old teacups into home treasures is an inexpensive project for creative thrifters looking for their next DIY.