White Vinegar Vs. Apple Cider Vinegar: What's The Difference And Which Cleans Best?

Vinegar is one of the most convenient, non-toxic cleaning solutions for many people, and there are a ton of ways it can clean your home. However, not all types of vinegar are created equally when it comes to deodorizing and clearing dirt and stains. If you're staring at the grocery store shelves or your pantry and wondering whether you should reach for the white vinegar or the apple cider vinegar, the best choice depends on your goal. The short answer is that white vinegar can be a stronger, more versatile cleaning agent, while apple cider vinegar smells more pleasant.

White vinegar is brewed from grain alcohol, and apple cider vinegar comes from fermented apple juice. The apple juice gives apple cider vinegar its distinctive amber color, as well as its more mild smell and flavor. Grain alcohol, on the hand, is clear and results in vinegar with a sharp, strong scent. What makes vinegar useful for cleaning is the acetic acid, a safe but powerful grime remover, mold killer, odor neutralizer, and descaler. The FDA regulations specify that all vinegar should be 4% acetic acid or higher, and the percentage should be clearly labeled.

White vinegar has a broader range of acetic acid concentrations, typically falling between 4% and 7% acetic acid. Apple cider vinegar usually has a concentration of 5% to 6%. This means some white vinegar bottles may be more concentrated and others weaker, so reading the label is important. There can also be a price difference, although brand, container size, and quality impact that as well.