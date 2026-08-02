White Vinegar Vs. Apple Cider Vinegar: What's The Difference And Which Cleans Best?
Vinegar is one of the most convenient, non-toxic cleaning solutions for many people, and there are a ton of ways it can clean your home. However, not all types of vinegar are created equally when it comes to deodorizing and clearing dirt and stains. If you're staring at the grocery store shelves or your pantry and wondering whether you should reach for the white vinegar or the apple cider vinegar, the best choice depends on your goal. The short answer is that white vinegar can be a stronger, more versatile cleaning agent, while apple cider vinegar smells more pleasant.
White vinegar is brewed from grain alcohol, and apple cider vinegar comes from fermented apple juice. The apple juice gives apple cider vinegar its distinctive amber color, as well as its more mild smell and flavor. Grain alcohol, on the hand, is clear and results in vinegar with a sharp, strong scent. What makes vinegar useful for cleaning is the acetic acid, a safe but powerful grime remover, mold killer, odor neutralizer, and descaler. The FDA regulations specify that all vinegar should be 4% acetic acid or higher, and the percentage should be clearly labeled.
White vinegar has a broader range of acetic acid concentrations, typically falling between 4% and 7% acetic acid. Apple cider vinegar usually has a concentration of 5% to 6%. This means some white vinegar bottles may be more concentrated and others weaker, so reading the label is important. There can also be a price difference, although brand, container size, and quality impact that as well.
Which vinegar should you use for cleaning?
Both apple cider vinegar and white vinegar can be used for cleaning, although there are some things you should never clean with vinegar, regardless of the type you pick. The lower price tag makes white vinegar the best all around for larger or more frequent cleaning jobs. Higher concentration bottles of white vinegar, often sold as cleaning vinegar, are also more effective at cutting through grease or stubborn dirt. White vinegar is the better choice for removing common laundry stains. The amber color of apple cider vinegar can cause fabric to become discolored, defeating the purpose of using it as a stain remover.
White vinegar is also more practical for quicker cleanups. Apple cider vinegar has a naturally higher sugar content, which could leave a residue behind. Wiping the surface afterwards will remove it, but if you're in a hurry, that extra step may be frustrating.
The one place where apple cider vinegar outshines white vinegar is its scent. The more mild, sweeter smell of apple cider vinegar is more appealing to many people, making it a better fit for removing stubborn smells from your fridge or garbage disposal. You can also use it to clean counters, floors, or other parts of your home if the sharper smell of white vinegar bothers you. You'll just need to rinse it with plain water after. And since apple cider vinegar comes with a higher price tag than white vinegar as well, it may be more practical as a once-in-a-while cleaning solution rather than as part of your regular cleaning routine.