Reuse Old Tin Cans For Sweet And Stylish Countertop Storage

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When you want low-effort dinners and don't have a partner (or a gracious roommate) to boss around, boiling the contents of a soup can will have to do. But what about the container itself? Instead of dumping it in the trash and calling it a day, tap into your creative side and give it a new lease on life. For instance, you can turn old soup cans into a space-saving vertical garden with an easy DIY. Another idea is to turn your empty cans into cute countertop storage if you're looking for economical holders to contain the mess in your kitchen or bathroom. Wondering how? YouTuber evrimtaşeryılmaz covers her empty tin can in some paint and wraps a place mat around it for a stylish finish.

In case you, too, wish to turn your empty can into an adorable craft organizer or countertop storage solution, give it a soapy water bath first. Once it's clean and free of residue, let it air dry. This will also help you get rid of any lingering odors. In the meantime, get a beautiful place mat. You can use something similar to the creator, like the AdasBridal Gold Leaf Hollow Out Vinyl Table Mats. Or, opt for another design or color that will better complement the room you'll be placing the holder in. Either way, try picking one that's rectangular or square, as you'll have trouble wrapping a circular one all the way around. You'll also need some paint, and a brush or sponge pouncer (such as Nakleo's Foam Stencil Stippling Brush Set) if you want to give your can a bit of texture. Keep scissors and a hot glue gun handy as well.