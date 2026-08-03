Reuse Old Tin Cans For Sweet And Stylish Countertop Storage
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When you want low-effort dinners and don't have a partner (or a gracious roommate) to boss around, boiling the contents of a soup can will have to do. But what about the container itself? Instead of dumping it in the trash and calling it a day, tap into your creative side and give it a new lease on life. For instance, you can turn old soup cans into a space-saving vertical garden with an easy DIY. Another idea is to turn your empty cans into cute countertop storage if you're looking for economical holders to contain the mess in your kitchen or bathroom. Wondering how? YouTuber evrimtaşeryılmaz covers her empty tin can in some paint and wraps a place mat around it for a stylish finish.
In case you, too, wish to turn your empty can into an adorable craft organizer or countertop storage solution, give it a soapy water bath first. Once it's clean and free of residue, let it air dry. This will also help you get rid of any lingering odors. In the meantime, get a beautiful place mat. You can use something similar to the creator, like the AdasBridal Gold Leaf Hollow Out Vinyl Table Mats. Or, opt for another design or color that will better complement the room you'll be placing the holder in. Either way, try picking one that's rectangular or square, as you'll have trouble wrapping a circular one all the way around. You'll also need some paint, and a brush or sponge pouncer (such as Nakleo's Foam Stencil Stippling Brush Set) if you want to give your can a bit of texture. Keep scissors and a hot glue gun handy as well.
How you can transform an old tin can into a stylish countertop storage solution
Start by giving your tin can a coat of paint to hide the original design (and print!) and prime it for your craft. It's best if you pick a neutral shade (like white) since you don't want a bold paint color stealing your mat's thunder. After you cover it completely, set it aside to dry. Now, wrap the mat around its circumference to determine the length you'll require for this project. Once you cut it out, wrap it around once more to ensure you measured it right. If you did, glue it in place using hot glue.
But if you didn't and it's longer than you need, trim it to the desired height first. If it's too short, see if you can hide the difference with some decorative detailing like a fancy strip (Gaahing's Peel and Stick Trim is a good option) or some vintage lace around the edge. However, if that's not possible, you'll have to make a fresh cut. That being said, if all this seems like too much work or the mat will be more expensive than you're comfortable spending, you can decoupage the can with any decorative tissue you have on hand. Scrapbook paper will work, too. Don't forget to seal them after if you go this route. A light application of Mod Podge will be enough. When your storage solution is ready, store makeup, related accessories, hair clips, and other essentials to declutter your bathroom countertop. It can contain the mess on your kitchen counter as well, and can hold utensils, tools, napkins, and artificial flowers. But don't add anything too small, or it'll get lost in the melee.