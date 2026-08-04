Skip Paint: Give Your Dated Coffee Table A Stunning White Oak Upgrade

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Finishes on solid wood furniture flow in and out of fashion, much like how my righteous mullet and Fu Manchu looked totally rad as I worked in my dad's 1980s woodshop but just would not hit the same today (would it?). As a professional woodworker with decades of experience, I've had to navigate all kinds of changing styles and emergent trends. One secret I've learned in my efforts to keep my process and projects up to date is that the difference between a dated looking coffee table and a beautiful coffee table could simply be the finish. But while a coat of paint is an obvious and straightforward solution, wood's texture has tons of potential for even more unique effects. Recently, a popular appearance embraced by influencers is the warmth and sophistication of white oak. And when you're dealing with an out-of-fashion table in need of an upgrade (or just trying to make the wood look less orange), opting for this timeless look is a pleasantly simple DIY fix.

Now, about that "white oak" look. As a woodworker, I have used white oak for years and years; in fact, it is one of my favorite hardwoods to use when making furniture. You'll find white oak flooring, cabinets and furniture everywhere. What many of these influencers are talking about when they present a "white oak" look isn't my favorite hardwood but rather a light brown hue with whiter highlights. It's a brownish stain applied with a white stain following or mixed into it, no paint needed. You can use this white oak look on coffee tables made from almost any common wood variety — oak, pine, birch, maple ... you get it.