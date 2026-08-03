There's A Better Way To Cover Bathroom Windows Without Blinds Or Curtains

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Your bathroom's a steamy, humid spot in your home — not the ideal location for fabric curtains, cellular shades, or natural wood blinds. Still, you'd like to add a bit of privacy to your bathroom or keep direct sunlight from streaming through the window in the heat of the day. In this case, your best bet is to find a window treatment that's moisture-resistant. Curtains and blinds can step aside, while moisture-proof window cling film steps in.

Window film is available in two styles — adhesive-backed and static cling. You use water to install static cling window film on the glass. It's easy to reposition and remove. However, it's usually not moisture-resistant and may not be the right pick for a high-humidity bathroom, especially if your bathroom window is in the shower stall or next to the tub. That said, there are some static cling window films, such as this Gorilla Guard Window Privacy Film, that claim to be waterproof and suitable for use in bathrooms.

Adhesive window films don't remove as easily as static cling films, meaning they are more likely to survive in a humid environment. The catch is that they are a little more challenging to install. Once an adhesive window film is applied, the adhesive begins to bond to the glass. Therefore, you'll want to be extra careful during the installation process.