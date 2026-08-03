There's A Better Way To Cover Bathroom Windows Without Blinds Or Curtains
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Your bathroom's a steamy, humid spot in your home — not the ideal location for fabric curtains, cellular shades, or natural wood blinds. Still, you'd like to add a bit of privacy to your bathroom or keep direct sunlight from streaming through the window in the heat of the day. In this case, your best bet is to find a window treatment that's moisture-resistant. Curtains and blinds can step aside, while moisture-proof window cling film steps in.
Window film is available in two styles — adhesive-backed and static cling. You use water to install static cling window film on the glass. It's easy to reposition and remove. However, it's usually not moisture-resistant and may not be the right pick for a high-humidity bathroom, especially if your bathroom window is in the shower stall or next to the tub. That said, there are some static cling window films, such as this Gorilla Guard Window Privacy Film, that claim to be waterproof and suitable for use in bathrooms.
Adhesive window films don't remove as easily as static cling films, meaning they are more likely to survive in a humid environment. The catch is that they are a little more challenging to install. Once an adhesive window film is applied, the adhesive begins to bond to the glass. Therefore, you'll want to be extra careful during the installation process.
Choosing the right moisture-resistant window film for your bathroom
The first thing to consider when choosing a window film for your bathroom is how long you plan on staying in your home and whether you'll need to remove the film at any point. If you own your home — or have the okay from your landlord — self-adhesive window film is a good option due to its increased moisture resistance. If you're renting or don't trust yourself to install the film evenly, one that attaches via static cling and is waterproof may be the better choice.
Next, consider aesthetics. A basic, frosted glass window film will diffuse the light and keep people from seeing inside your bathroom, but it won't add much visual appeal. If you'd like your window treatment to enhance the room's aesthetic, look for one that's meant to be decorative, such as the d-c-fix Self-Adhesive Privacy Glass Window Film, which features a colorful, abstract tulip pattern. Reeded glass window film is another favorite that adds both privacy and style to bathroom windows.
Finally, when installing your window film, pay close attention to the shape and size, especially if you need to cut it to fit the window. An added benefit of window film is that you can trim it, so it will fit even oddly shaped windows or glass that's not a conventional size. Clean the glass before application and use a squeegee to smooth the film down, removing any bubbles or imperfections as you go.