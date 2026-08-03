Take Cuttings From These 9 Outdoor Plants Before August Ends & Thank Us Later

What's the best way to get more plants for your garden, without paying a visit to your local nursery? Take cuttings from existing plants, either from your own garden or that of a friend. Plenty of plants are easy to propagate from cuttings; you just have to get the timing right. For example, it's best to take cuttings from hardwood when the plant is dormant, during the winter. For semi-hardwood plants and certain softwood plants, August is often the ideal time to take a cutting.

When you take cuttings from semi-hardwood plants, you remove a stem that grew during the current year's gardening season. It will be mature, have leaves, and just starting to be woody. The cutting will still be soft and green at the top, but hard at the bottom, which helps to reduce the risk of it rotting before it fully takes root.

While it's usually best to take cuttings of softwood plants, including herbaceous plants, earlier in the season, if there are certain plants that won't survive the cold of winter in your area, August is the ideal time to take a cutting. You can overwinter the plant indoors and plant it outdoors again when spring returns. From lavender to sage to penstemon, get your pruning shears ready to propagate the following plants from cuttings before August ends.