12 Home Depot Summer Deals To Check Out In August 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

August can be a great time to take advantage of summer deals at retailers like Home Depot. There's still enough summer to actually enjoy your haul rather than just buying and storing it until next year, as you might after Labor Day sales. Finding those deals can be difficult if they're not part of an advertised sale, and they typically only last a week or two. So, we've combed through the best deals on the highest-rated summer goodies to see what you can find in August and early September.

You'll find substantial discounts across several categories, including area rugs and other outdoor decor as well as privacy screens like the Costway Artificial Privacy Hedge, outdoor structures, and cool new tech, such as the AI-powered Sunseeker X3 Plus robot mower. But you'll also need to sniff out some of the best deals yourself. There are store-specific clearance sales that are often seasonal but have no defined end date; they're just on sale until all the stock is gone. Depending on the stock at your local store, you can currently score some great deals on outdoor items.