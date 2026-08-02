12 Home Depot Summer Deals To Check Out In August 2026
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August can be a great time to take advantage of summer deals at retailers like Home Depot. There's still enough summer to actually enjoy your haul rather than just buying and storing it until next year, as you might after Labor Day sales. Finding those deals can be difficult if they're not part of an advertised sale, and they typically only last a week or two. So, we've combed through the best deals on the highest-rated summer goodies to see what you can find in August and early September.
You'll find substantial discounts across several categories, including area rugs and other outdoor decor as well as privacy screens like the Costway Artificial Privacy Hedge, outdoor structures, and cool new tech, such as the AI-powered Sunseeker X3 Plus robot mower. But you'll also need to sniff out some of the best deals yourself. There are store-specific clearance sales that are often seasonal but have no defined end date; they're just on sale until all the stock is gone. Depending on the stock at your local store, you can currently score some great deals on outdoor items.
Costway artificial privacy hedge
You can create actual privacy and the illusion of a green thumb with an artificial privacy screen like this Costway Indoor/Outdoor Artificial Privacy Hedge, which is $44.99 (55% off). Its 39-by-94 ½-inch artificial ivy panels are mounted to mesh you can attach to anything — a fence, lattice, etc. — to create a natural-looking privacy screen. Here's an offbeat idea: Attach it to an exterior door and scare the cheese and crackers out of neighbor kids by appearing out of nowhere with, perhaps, cheese and crackers.
Backyard Discovery Norwood cedar gazebo
If privacy is less of a concern than overhead protection from the elements, you can save $700 on the Backyard Discovery Norwood Gazebo, bringing the cost to $2,099. This open-sided cedar shelter will protect against the mid-day sun and all but the most wind-driven of rain showers. The 14-by-10-foot structure has a metal roof, black steel accents, and a rustic-yet-refined charm in the fashion of a suburban park shelter. An included powerport is a weather-resistant power strip featuring three outlets and three USB charging ports you can mount on a gazebo post.
Ejoy artificial boxwood panels
To hide outdoor electrical boxes, A/C units, and other unsightly outdoor features, Ejoy Artificial Boxwood Roll Panels are $87.23 per roll (18% off). These light green artificial greenery screens are sold as 40-by-120-inch rolls — and, yes, hedging boxwoods do get this tall. But while those real boxwoods are easy enough to grow and maintain, they're still certainly not as easy as a 10-foot panel you can roll out and install in minutes. This synthetic version is UV protected, and the manufacturer claims it can last for as long as five years.
Dovelina two-piece metal garden privacy screens
There are many creative privacy screen ideas that will beautify your outdoor space beyond the classic plant-based barriers. Ivy and boxwood are nice, but maybe there's plenty of greenery outdoors already. Mix things up with some textured black metal of the sort the Dovelina Black Textured Metal Garden Screen, which is currently discounted 44% down to $268.36, is made of. Each panel measures 47 inches by 71 inches, providing almost 8 feet of privacy when side by side. The cut-outs in the metal have a modern elegance — albeit in a look slightly reminiscent of Transformers logos.
Tayse Rugs Oasis floral indoor/outdoor area rug
We kick off the outdoor area rug portion of this list with the Tayse Rugs Oasis Floral Multi-Color Area Rug, an 8-by-10-foot rug that is currently $107.52 (20% off). It's a medium-pile rug with a simple floral print. The rug, including its backing, is made from polypropylene. That might conjure up images of food storage containers or fishing line, but it also makes the rug more stain resistant.
Couristan Recife checkered-field tan-brown solid indoor/outdoor area rug
Write down the item number, because this rug's name is an order of magnitude more complicated than the rug itself. The Couristan Recife Checkered Field Tan-Brown Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug is made of quick-drying polypropylene, which might spark memories of hiking liner socks. But the rug itself is simple, attractive, and on sale for $271.20 (20% off). It measures 9 feet by 12 feet and is UV stabilized, mold resistant, and easy to clean, helping it maintain its looks and performance for the long term.
Nuu Garden red and white Moroccan indoor/outdoor area rug
Our last area rug in this roundup is the Nuu Garden Red and White Moroccan Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, which is on a steep discount at $31.86 (35% off). It's a little smaller than the others at 6 feet by 9 feet, but it features similar waterproof polypropylene benefits and is fade-resistant. The rug is reversible and foldable for easy storage and transport, and its elegant Moroccan pattern disguises its intended use as a utility rug suitable for patios, picnics, and concerts in the park.
Leafjoy anthurium indoor plant
Even with its discount, you might find the LEAFJOY Anthurium Doc Block Michelle Indoor Plant a bit costly at $62.97 (50% off). But it's a lovely variety of this indoor plant, and you receive a posh 5-inch white ceramic planter that holds it. This hybrid doesn't bloom and is a bit on the picky side in terms of light, moisture, and soil, but its beauty is reward enough. Bonus exercise: This anthurium hybrid was named Michelle after its breeder's wife. Read through the product description and come up with some theories about why.
NewAge Products VersaRac Pro height-adjustable overhead rack
Summer is racing down the homestretch toward leaf-raking, winterizing, and the annual storage-pocalypse. You can get a jump on storing all the pool floats, beach umbrellas, boogie boards, and various mosquito-repellant devices with a space-saving solution like the NewAge Products VersaRac Pro Height-Adjustable Overhead Rack, selling for $219.99 (45% off). This overhead system will add much-needed storage to the garage without a complicated setup. Simply mount the 4-by-8-foot rack to your garage ceiling over your car, and try not to smack your head on it.
Dovelina Adams metal garden privacy screen
If the Dovelina privacy screen piqued your interest but isn't exactly what you want for your yard, Home Depot has another summer deal on a similar style, offering 46% off of the white Dovelina Adams Metal Garden Privacy Screen Panels to bring it down $149.68. This is one 47-by-72-inch panel rather than two, making it slightly more expensive than the aforementioned black panels. But the white finish is less common and less stark in many settings, while the slat design is a bit more subtle.
Sunseeker X3 Plus robot lawn mower
It might seem odd that the app-controlled Sunseeker X3 Plus Robot Lawn Mower, selling for $979.99 (18% off), is billed as wireless — what else would it be? But that probably refers to the fact that this mower doesn't use buried wires. Instead, it uses advanced RTK GPS navigation to map your lawn's go and no-go zones. It also features AI obstacle avoidance and app-based controls for convenient management.
Step2 Winfield black plastic raised planter box
Measuring 24 inches tall, 39 inches wide, and 19 ½ inches deep, Step2 Winfield Onyx Black Raised Planter Box provides an ample garden station for $128 (25% off). The planter minimizes the need for kneeling and bending, and the segmentation into three rectangular removable pots further simplifies things. All told, it holds 95 quarts of soil and can have its drainage customized via the simple help of a drill.