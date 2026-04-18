This Smart DIY Hides Outdoor Electrical Boxes And Creates An Elegant Yard Feature

A couple of eye-catching privacy screens stole our attention on TikTok recently, but these aren't meant to keep your nosy neighbor from checking out your lawn-striping or steak-grilling technique. Instead, the kind of privacy these screens provide might be the most common of all... hiding away unsightly bits that you don't want your family, friends, or neighbors to see. In this case, you're hiding outdoor electrical equipment like your power meter. It turns out that you don't have to stand in your front yard and yell "Holy moly, look at that!" to every passer-by, while pointing away from your electrical service infrastructure and vaguely toward... well, nothing, probably.

There are a few of these equipment screens out there, and most involve that friend of trellis-climbing plants and enabler of under-deck storage, the lattice panel. TikTokker @dad_life_diys took his a little further and added some very distinguished horizontal slats made from pallet wood, along with a planter. This screen sits at the corner of his house and hides his meter base, buried service entrance cables, and a cable or telecom junction box. It is made of two panels — one lattice and one slats — at a 45-degree angle to each other. The lattice panel has the planter at its base, which is sensible since lattice gives plants something to cling onto.

The planter also gives screens something to cling onto, and @dad_life_diys probably didn't need any other support for his screen panels since they're attached to a weighty planter. Without the planter, it's probably best to drive a post or two to support the panels, or attach them to your house, or both.