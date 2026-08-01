Neither Copper Nor Coffee Grounds: A Fresh-Smelling Way To Help Keep Snails Away

Snails are slimy little beasts that can wreak havoc in the garden, and you may have been battling them for years with things like copper tape, coffee grounds, salt, or even toxic snail bait. You may also have tried trapping them using fruit peels as a natural way to banish snails from flowers and veggie patches. But if you are interested in stopping the war on snails for good, or at least reducing the amount of damage you see, you can strategically design your garden with plants that snails naturally avoid. Not only is this a more humane way to manage these pests, but the plants look and smell great to us humans, making them a pleasant, long-term solution.

Snails (and their dreadful slug cousins) are deterred by strong-smelling herbs, including lavender, rosemary, thyme, and sage. Rosemary, in particular, is known as an easy-to-grow plant that keeps pests out of the yard. Other aromatic plants, such as mint and garlic, are also good snail barriers, and chives are toxic to snails and slugs. Fragrant herbs and plants work well because snails have a strong sense of smell that they rely on to find their favorite foods, such as lettuce, cabbage, strawberries, and hostas. They also use their olfactory senses to find other snails to mate with and to avoid predators. The strong scent of aromatic plants interferes with their ability to smell what they need for eating, reproduction, and safety. A garden full of fragrant plants is unattractive to these little land mollusks.