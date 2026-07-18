Forget Coffee Grounds And Salt — Here's A Better Natural Way To Banish Snails

If you're cursing at the tiny bite marks in the fruits and veggies in your garden, it's time to find a solution to your snail problem. These gastropods are notorious for munching on plants and destroying gardens, but keeping them away is difficult. While salt and coffee grounds are sometimes recommended, there's a more effective option that won't affect your soil. Fruit rinds and peels are surprisingly wonderful for trapping snails as well as slugs, making these kitchen scraps a natural alternative for managing garden pests. Whether you have melon rinds or citrus peels, saving them is a better way to prevent snails from wreaking havoc on your plants. Online, university extensions and horticulturalists praise natural fruit traps as an effective way to control snails.

Coffee grounds are said to deter snails due to the caffeine, but may not be very effective. On the other hand, salt will kill the pests, but could negatively affect soil fertility for your plants. Instead, fruit peels are another chemical-free option to keep your gardening practices eco-friendly. Rather than going after the produce growing on your plants, snails will track down and hang out under your fruit peel traps. Besides the delicious fruit, the upside-down shape of the rind or peel provides a dark, damp spot for the mollusks to hide. This method won't deter snails from your garden, but it will allow you to easily find and remove several of them at once. Once trapped, you can choose to release or kill them.