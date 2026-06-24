Help Keep Slugs And Snails Away With A Bathroom Item You Already Own
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As you slip on your gardening gloves and head outside in the morning to water your plants, it can be disheartening to see large holes in the leaves. These are notorious signs of slugs and snails, which are among some of the most common garden pests. While there isn't one magical solution to get rid of your snail and slug issues for good, it is possible to utilize certain remedies as part of your strategy. One such solution can involve a bathroom item you might already own: petroleum jelly. Also commonly known by the brand name Vaseline, petroleum jelly may control slug and snail issues in containers and raised garden beds when applied strategically and used alongside other garden pest management techniques.
If you have petroleum jelly in your medicine cabinet, chances are you use the product for its traditional purpose as a skin healing agent and protectant. It might sound strange to use petroleum jelly in the garden, though there are established Vaseline home hacks. While not a widely scientifically proven strategy for snail and slug management, there's quite a bit of anecdotal evidence backing this method. Instead of acting as a barrier for human skin, petroleum jelly is thought to provide an oily barrier that slugs and snails may have problems gaining traction upon when trying to access your plants. The key with this method is the ability to protect plants that are in pots and raised beds only, since these slithering pests must crawl to access them.
Tips for using petroleum jelly to protect plants from slugs and snails
Not only is this petroleum jelly hack for slugs and snails inexpensive, but the instructions are relatively straightforward as well. Just apply the product along the edges of containers or beds in a uniform fashion to create a slippery barrier. Don't be afraid to add a thick layer — in theory, the larger the petroleum jelly-based barrier, the more challenging it will be for snails and slugs to slither their way to your plants. Also, any container of regular petroleum jelly you have on hand will do, whether you have a jar or squeezable bottle. If you experience positive results with this hack, you may want to stock up on some extra containers during peak snail and slug season in the spring and fall months (consider this four-pack of Amazon Basics Petroleum Jelly in such cases).
Despite the anecdotal evidence to support this petroleum jelly hack, it's important to incorporate other methods of slug and snail control for best success. Start by removing their favorite daytime hiding spots from around your garden, such as piles of wood, leaves, and stones. Avoid surrounding your plants with excess mulch that these pests like hiding in.
You also cannot simply apply the oily substance and forget about it. Reapply the product after rainy, hot, or humid days to maintain continuous plant protection. It's also a good idea to keep a sharp eye out for any slugs or snails that may inevitably get across the petroleum jelly barrier anyway. Handpick any snails and slugs you find on your plants, especially during evening inspections.