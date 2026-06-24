Help Keep Slugs And Snails Away With A Bathroom Item You Already Own

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As you slip on your gardening gloves and head outside in the morning to water your plants, it can be disheartening to see large holes in the leaves. These are notorious signs of slugs and snails, which are among some of the most common garden pests. While there isn't one magical solution to get rid of your snail and slug issues for good, it is possible to utilize certain remedies as part of your strategy. One such solution can involve a bathroom item you might already own: petroleum jelly. Also commonly known by the brand name Vaseline, petroleum jelly may control slug and snail issues in containers and raised garden beds when applied strategically and used alongside other garden pest management techniques.

If you have petroleum jelly in your medicine cabinet, chances are you use the product for its traditional purpose as a skin healing agent and protectant. It might sound strange to use petroleum jelly in the garden, though there are established Vaseline home hacks. While not a widely scientifically proven strategy for snail and slug management, there's quite a bit of anecdotal evidence backing this method. Instead of acting as a barrier for human skin, petroleum jelly is thought to provide an oily barrier that slugs and snails may have problems gaining traction upon when trying to access your plants. The key with this method is the ability to protect plants that are in pots and raised beds only, since these slithering pests must crawl to access them.