10 Genius Orange Peel Hacks You'll Want To Start Using In Your Yard And Garden

Waste not, want not ... no truer words can be said for common food scraps that you may think belong in the trash. In reality, you can give cast-off food products a second life by repurposing many of them in your yard and garden. And orange peels, in particular, are one such food scrap material that can have many purposes that far exceed their lifespan as a delicious snack. From acting as a nitrogen booster for your garden soil to creating an insecticide to rid your yard of critters large and small, old orange peels have a lot to offer the mindful upcycler.

Oranges are jam-packed with some of nature's most helpful ingredients for use around the yard and home. Filled with citric acid, a mild agent great for natural cleaning solutions, oranges and their peels can act as disinfectants, deodorizers, and nutrient-rich sources for many household hacks. While there are plenty of uses for orange peels inside the home, like crafting a homemade coffee descaling cleaner to DIYing an awesome degreaser for your kitchen cabinets, their practical uses in your garden may be some of the most overlooked, but best, ways to get more use out of them than simply throwing them in the garbage. Give your garden a boost, and your orange peels more life with these tricks.