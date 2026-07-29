6 Costco Home Finds Worth Grabbing While They're Discounted In August 2026

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Not to be the bearer of bad news, but summer is starting to wind down. Before you know it, poolside afternoons and beach visits will be replaced with football games and after-school activities. Regardless of how you feel about the change of seasons, it's inevitable, so you'll need to be prepared on the home front. Fortunately, Costco is making the transition easier on everyone.

Through August 23, the retailer is offering warehouse and online discounts across a wide variety of areas, including home improvement, furniture, and household items, to name just a few. As schedules and responsibilities amp up, you'll appreciate pieces that are functional, durable, and discounted, of course. There are hundreds of savings to choose from, but we've rounded up the best sale items with a 4-star rating (or above) that you'll appreciate having on hand later in the year. Our picks range from electronics and home to furniture and kitchenware. Before you start introducing plaid accents, burning pumpkin-scented candles, and planting for fall, have a gander at these items.