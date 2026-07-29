6 Costco Home Finds Worth Grabbing While They're Discounted In August 2026
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Not to be the bearer of bad news, but summer is starting to wind down. Before you know it, poolside afternoons and beach visits will be replaced with football games and after-school activities. Regardless of how you feel about the change of seasons, it's inevitable, so you'll need to be prepared on the home front. Fortunately, Costco is making the transition easier on everyone.
Through August 23, the retailer is offering warehouse and online discounts across a wide variety of areas, including home improvement, furniture, and household items, to name just a few. As schedules and responsibilities amp up, you'll appreciate pieces that are functional, durable, and discounted, of course. There are hundreds of savings to choose from, but we've rounded up the best sale items with a 4-star rating (or above) that you'll appreciate having on hand later in the year. Our picks range from electronics and home to furniture and kitchenware. Before you start introducing plaid accents, burning pumpkin-scented candles, and planting for fall, have a gander at these items.
Pike & Main Graham Dining Table and 8 Chairs
Blink and the holiday season will be here. Pike & Main's Graham Dining Table, an online-only sale item, seats eight, ties in nicely with current dining room trends, and is designed for large gatherings. Clocking in at 94 inches, the wooden table can extend an additional 18 inches. Currently, it is on sale for $1,299.99, $400 down from its original price. And, according to one reviewer, "If you're on the fence, buy it!" as it is sturdy, roomy, and aesthetically pleasing. A few reviews note that the chairs aren't quite as sturdy as the table and might require extra attention during assembly.
Hotel Signature 800 Thread Count Cotton 6-piece Sheet Set
It's always nice to have extra bed sheets. (These linen closet organization ideas will keep things orderly.) Hotel Signature's Cotton Sheet Set is available in five colors from white to dark blue and six sizes from full to split California king. They fit a variety of beds as the Fit-Lux Fitted sheet technology allows the corners to stretch around mattresses up to 18 inches thick. The sets are $33 off, clock in at $89.99, and boast over 12,000 five-star reviews. Shoppers note that they're soft and smooth without feeling overwhelming.
Hisense 65 Class - U65 Pro Series
If you're planning to kick back on Sunday afternoons with your favorite NFL team, you may want a preseason TV upgrade. On sale for $649.99, the Hisense 65" Class – U65 Pro Series TV includes a built-in subwoofer, Fire TV, and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with 5 years of warranty coverage. Reviewers say that the TV exceeded their expectations, particularly thanks to the no-glare screens and sharp picture colors.
Artika Sunnyvale 28-inch Fandelier with Remote
The Artika Sunnyvale Fandelier, on sale for $109.99 from $134.99, combines style and functionality with an industrial aesthetic. Part cooling fixture, part statement-maker, the 28-inch integrated LED fan features a dimmable light, a remote control, and can be set to circulate warm air come wintertime. If the black finish feels too harsh, it also comes in brushed nickel. According to the over 400 five-star reviews, the fan/light hybrid is easy to install and powerful. However, a few reviewers have qualms about the quality of the material.
Snapware Pyrex 18-piece Glass Food Storage Set
Spotting vintage Pyrex while thrifting is nothing short of spectacular, but modern-day sets are also useful. From leftovers to school lunches, the Snapware Pyrex 18-piece Glass Food Storage Set can house a variety of foods. The set comes with nine airtight containers (circular, square, and rectangular) with lids that are refrigerator- and microwave-safe. The stain-resistant tempered glass pieces are durable, versatile, and oven-safe. The set is $5 off and currently $30.99 and has raked in 10,000 five-star reviews. Repeat shoppers claim that the quality has declined throughout the years, but others insist it's still the perfect plastic alternative.
Thomasville Lowell 6-piece Modular Sectional
When the cooler weather swoops in, comfy indoor seating is a must. The Thomasville Lowell sectional can seat six people comfortably. The modular design allows owners to switch up the arrangement into a variety of configurations, depending on what strikes their fancy. The online-only discount item, which is $1,499.99, comes in two shades and has earned over 2,000 five-star reviews for its comfort yet sturdiness, as well as its reversible cushions.