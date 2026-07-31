Ditch The Shoe Racks And Cabinets: Here's A DIY Solution That's Budget-Friendly

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Need a shoe storage solution, but don't have the budget for a pricey shoe cabinet or spendy shoe rack? Maybe you don't want to buy yet another new piece of storage furniture. TikToker hetalsartofficial has a solution that transforms old cardboard destined for the recycling center into a practical and budget-friendly shoe storage tower, perfect for keeping in your mudroom or garage and putting an end to piles of shoes at the door.

The type of cardboard you use matters, as ultimately, the tower will hold four pairs of shoes on each level. Choose double-walled corrugated cardboard, the type often used in heavy-duty moving or shipping boxes. If all you have is single-wall corrugated cardboard, consider gluing two layers together for extra strength and durability.

While regular scissors will cut through thick cardboard, you may find the job a bit easier with a tool designed for cardboard, such as a CANARY Cardboard Cutter for cutting circles, or cardboard scissors, such as CANARY Corrugated Cardboard Scissors, for cutting straight lines. A utility knife can also cut thick cardboard easily. A straight edge or yardstick will help you keep lines straight. To make your shoe tower look 1,000 times better, apply contact paper, decoupage fabric onto the cardboard, or add patterned paper. While the tower in the video has six levels, yours can be a little shorter if you don't have that many shoes to store.