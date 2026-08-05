Skip Paint: DIY An Elegant Coffee Table With A Budget-Friendly Amazon Find
Marble coffee tables cost thousands of dollars, are heavy to relocate, and easily scuffed. DIYers who love the look of expensive stone tables might try painting a wooden table with a faux marble finish. However, painting requires artistic skill, which can make this a tricky endeavor. Instead of risking a bad paint job, try an easier project that emulates the look of luxury furniture without paint. An idea proposed by the TikToker sarahjanewyatt uses affordable contact paper to transform scratched and upcycled materials into a trendy coffee table that looks high-end. This is a creative way to refresh an old coffee table without using any paint.
Marbled contact paper comes in many colors. It's easy to install and costs only a few dollars per square foot. You can wrap an affordable, lightweight table in paper that, from afar, looks indistinguishable from real marble. This is simpler than painting a marble-like pattern, and it is great for those who feel they lack artistic skills.
In addition to being a fraction of the cost of a high-end table, this idea is more practical for busy households. You don't have to worry about children, pets, or guests damaging an expensive stone table. If guests put their feet up, leave drink rings, or scratch the material, you only need to replace a section of inexpensive contact paper.
How to wrap a table in glamorous contact paper
You can use this idea on virtually any cheap coffee or side table. The original DIYer placed a rectangular piece of plywood on top of an affordable block-shaped side table. This formed the base of their handcrafted coffee table. To connect the pieces, use an epoxy adhesive or construction epoxy. Construct the table upside-down so the top sets firmly in place, and wait at least 24 hours, or for the time period recommended by the adhesive brand.
Now you can choose the marble contact paper. In the example, the DIYer used PracticalWs Glossy Marble Contact Paper. It comes in several realistic color variations. One option is a black base with light-colored veining, like the original DIYer's design, and it costs less than $2 per square foot. If you want this project to be even cheaper, use a thrifted table or furniture that you already own.
@sarahjanewyatt
An Ikea side table, spare bit of wood, contact paper and enough gorilla glue to hold up an entire economy.... #contactpaper #marblecoffeetable #diycoffeetable #diy
This hack is similar to the idea that transforms an IKEA table with contact paper and requires many of the same steps. Before applying contact paper, wipe down the table to remove dust or debris. Both dust and debris can make the adhesive less sticky and leave tiny bumps in the contact paper's surface. For a precise job, you'll need a heat gun, squeegee, and scissors or X-Acto knife. Start at one end of the table, and slowly peel off the adhesive backing as you go, using your hands and the squeegee to press it down firmly to remove any bubbles under the surface. Use a heat gun to give the paper more stretch when affixing it to the table edges.