Skip Paint: DIY An Elegant Coffee Table With A Budget-Friendly Amazon Find

Marble coffee tables cost thousands of dollars, are heavy to relocate, and easily scuffed. DIYers who love the look of expensive stone tables might try painting a wooden table with a faux marble finish. However, painting requires artistic skill, which can make this a tricky endeavor. Instead of risking a bad paint job, try an easier project that emulates the look of luxury furniture without paint. An idea proposed by the TikToker sarahjanewyatt uses affordable contact paper to transform scratched and upcycled materials into a trendy coffee table that looks high-end. This is a creative way to refresh an old coffee table without using any paint.

Marbled contact paper comes in many colors. It's easy to install and costs only a few dollars per square foot. You can wrap an affordable, lightweight table in paper that, from afar, looks indistinguishable from real marble. This is simpler than painting a marble-like pattern, and it is great for those who feel they lack artistic skills.

In addition to being a fraction of the cost of a high-end table, this idea is more practical for busy households. You don't have to worry about children, pets, or guests damaging an expensive stone table. If guests put their feet up, leave drink rings, or scratch the material, you only need to replace a section of inexpensive contact paper.