What To Do Immediately If You're Bitten By A Brown Recluse Spider In Your Yard Or Home

Most spiders are harmless, beneficial creatures, but there are exceptions. Brown recluse spiders (Loxosceles reclusa) are among the only venomous spiders in the United States, along with black widows. While it's pretty rare to find brown recluse spiders, let alone be bitten by one, it does occur and can be serious. If you believe that you've been bitten by one of these potentially dangerous arachnids, try not to panic and thoroughly clean the location of the bite with soap and water. Because brown recluse spider venom sometimes causes severe reactions, it's crucial to seek medical help immediately. Call your doctor, a nurse help-line, or poison control right away, or go to a nearby hospital.

After washing the bite, place an ice pack or a clean, wet, cold cloth over the area to help with pain and swelling. Antibiotic ointment can be applied to the wound as well. Brown recluse bites are hard to identify, so it's best to try to capture the spider in a jar or plastic bag. Alternatively, take a photo of the arachnid to show your doctor.

Human reactions to brown recluse spider bites vary wildly, which is why it's vital to get medical attention as soon as you can after being bitten. While some people may not even notice the bite or will only experience mild symptoms, others could have severe or even deadly reactions. Older people, children, and those with illnesses are more likely to have serious responses to brown recluse bites.