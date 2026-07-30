Cleaning Vs. Sanitizing: What's The Difference?

Have you ever spent a Saturday morning cleaning your house from top to bottom, wiping down every surface, and feeling like it was sanitized? If so, you're not alone. Many people use the terms cleaning and sanitizing interchangeably without realizing how different they actually are.

If you really want your home to be germ-free, you need to do more than wipe it down. Even deep cleaning your house isn't enough to kill bacteria and viruses. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), cleaning and sanitizing serve two very different purposes. When you clean, you're simply removing dirt, dust, crumbs, and impurities that you can see. Sanitizing takes cleaning one step further by using household items to help you fight germs, bacteria, and viruses.

Regular cleaning can leave behind microscopic particles that spread illness and infection. If you have allergies, certain particles, like mold, can even make your symptoms worse. On the other hand, sanitizing a surface without first cleaning it may also not be enough. Germs can hide in surface dirt. Knowing when to clean and when to sanitize can help protect your health and prevent illness.