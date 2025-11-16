The Quick And Easy Trick That Helps Keep Dust From Building Up In Your Home
You could be facing unneeded pain and stress if your house is always dusty, as any contaminants can easily cause you health problems as you inhale or make contact with them around the home. Whether it be coughing, sneezing, itchy eyes, or asthma attacks, dust can cause a variety of different issues, especially if anyone in the home is at greater risk because they have health conditions, are a young child, or are elderly. The first step in keeping dust out and protecting those in your home is buying a quality doormat to trap dust before it enters your home.
The most common source of dust in your home is the outdoors, with almost two-thirds of all household dust being tracked into the home. To reduce that percentage, you can simply add a doormat that decreases how much of that outside dust is tracked in. To be most effective, you should use mats outside and inside each entrance to your home, allowing for maximum cleaning of the bottom of shoes to happen. This will keep dust out much more effectively than just having them outside, as you will have more layers of protection from the outdoors coming in.
If possible, avoid purchasing cheap doormats. Cheap doormats might have backing made from compressed rubber tires, which can break down, creating more dust, or allow water to pass through, which can damage your floors. You should also avoid mats with vinyl backing, no backing, or coir doormats with rubber or vinyl backing. No matter which doormat you buy, you should frequently shake out the dust. Additionally, you can use this genius hack that will make your doormat last longer.
Other methods to limit dust in your home
Picking the right doormat for your entrances is quite important. For the outside, you should have a rubber mat for scraping, which removes the worst of the dust before you come inside. For the inside, you should use a cleanable, PVC-backed coir mat, so that it scrapes and traps the remaining dust. To be most effective, get the largest size mats possible for your space and budget. If your mats are moving around, this brilliant Amazon find eliminates doormat slippage. Even though you have the doormats, making sure everyone removes their shoes when they come in will also help with dust. This also goes for your pets. By making sure there are mats by their entry points and being proactive about wiping their paws, you can reduce the amount of dust that spreads inside.
If you are choosing the floor in a new home and are trying to keep dust in mind, know that carpets are much harder to clean of dust than hard floors. If you still want carpets, loose-pile carpets are the ones to avoid as they allow dust to fall through beneath them, whereas short-pile and closed-loop-pile carpets are much easier to clean. No matter what surface you choose, clean it with a vacuum cleaner that has a HEPA filter. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, this filter can remove 99.7% of dust and other airborne particles of a certain size.