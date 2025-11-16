The Quick And Easy Trick That Helps Keep Dust From Building Up In Your Home

You could be facing unneeded pain and stress if your house is always dusty, as any contaminants can easily cause you health problems as you inhale or make contact with them around the home. Whether it be coughing, sneezing, itchy eyes, or asthma attacks, dust can cause a variety of different issues, especially if anyone in the home is at greater risk because they have health conditions, are a young child, or are elderly. The first step in keeping dust out and protecting those in your home is buying a quality doormat to trap dust before it enters your home.

The most common source of dust in your home is the outdoors, with almost two-thirds of all household dust being tracked into the home. To reduce that percentage, you can simply add a doormat that decreases how much of that outside dust is tracked in. To be most effective, you should use mats outside and inside each entrance to your home, allowing for maximum cleaning of the bottom of shoes to happen. This will keep dust out much more effectively than just having them outside, as you will have more layers of protection from the outdoors coming in.

If possible, avoid purchasing cheap doormats. Cheap doormats might have backing made from compressed rubber tires, which can break down, creating more dust, or allow water to pass through, which can damage your floors. You should also avoid mats with vinyl backing, no backing, or coir doormats with rubber or vinyl backing. No matter which doormat you buy, you should frequently shake out the dust. Additionally, you can use this genius hack that will make your doormat last longer.