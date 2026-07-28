For Perfectly Smooth Mulch, Turn Your Rake Up-Side-Down

Backblading is a relatively simple and self-explanatory technique. The first thing you need to do is spread your mulch in the designated area. This can be done by hand or by pouring the mulch directly out of the bag. After everything is on the ground, use the front of your garden rake — tines down — to spread it out. You want the mulch to be 2 to 4 inches deep across the whole garden bed. Using too much mulch can starve your plants of moisture and oxygen, while using too little can reduce the benefits of mulching altogether. Once it's evenly spread, it is time to flip your rake over so the tines point up and the back of the rake is against the ground.

You will then use the back of the rake to glide over the mulch and smooth it out. You want to use gentle downward pressure to press and smooth it as you go. Long, even strokes with the rake will help keep everything consistent and avoid creating rake lines. The goal is to use the rake to fill in any low spots and smooth out bumps. The tines will break up any clumps as you work. Make sure to be careful when working around the base of your plants so that you don't accidentally damage them. To keep everything looking crisp and clean, try to keep any mulch from scattering over the edges of the garden bed. Stray pieces can be carefully raked back into place or picked up by hand.