When You Use Too Much Mulch, Here's What Happens To Your Plants

Its important to know how much mulch to buy and how much to use. Mulch that is too thick can starve plants of moisture and oxygen. If the mulch is too thick, its moisture-retaining ability can prevent that moisture from reaching plant roots. Mulch lightly around new plantings, since their roots don't extend as deeply as those of mature plants, making young plants more reliant on surface moisture. Limit your mulch thickness to no more than 3 inches so that rainfall and irrigation can work their way down to plant roots. The greater weight of a thicker mulch compresses it as it decomposes, creating a barrier that's harder for water and oxygen to permeate. Plants need oxygen to free up the energy contained in the nutrients they absorb. While leaves can produce their own oxygen through photosynthesis, roots can't. When roots are starved of oxygen, they can circle (or "girdle") around the plant's root collar, choking off the trunk. Starving the roots of oxygen is the leading cause of tree and shrub death.

Mulch that is too close to trees and shrubs can spread disease or infestation. Limit your use of mulch around trees and shrubs by keeping it at least 3 inches away from their trunks. The moisture in mulch pressing against a plant's bark can increase the chances of it rotting, decreasing the plant's ability to protect itself against pests and disease. That loss of its outer layer of protection is one of the leading causes of the death of shrubs such as rhododendrons, azaleas, mountain laurel, and boxwoods, and trees such as dogwoods, cherries, birch, and holly. Using pine bark doubles the danger, since bark from conifers actually contains fungi that can cause root rot in shrubs and trees.