Ditch The Pricey Curtain Pelmet Panels: There's A Smarter IKEA Hack
Cornices, pelmets, valances — these terms are used interchangeably (and sometimes vary based on where you live — pelmet is the common name used in British English). They all serve a similar purpose, though: covering the top edge of your curtains. Beyond concealing hardware, these treatments can also make a window look taller and give the room a more polished appearance. The problem is that these window toppers are pricey. If you're not interested in spending a fortune on pelmet panels, you'll be glad that the creator behind sues_living came up with this IKEA hack. She crafted her own boxy curtain toppers using IKEA's MOSSLANDA Picture Ledges.
No matter what you call it, the typically rigid structure known as a pelmet creates a box-like look around the curtain rod, rails, or other hardware and the top edge of the window coverings. (It's something to consider before buying curtains to decide if you want to add them.) That's why the MOSSLANDA works so well for a DIY version. The fiberboard picture ledge features three simple, straight pieces: the tall back, horizontal shelf, and small upright lip at the front. Its design keeps the workings of your curtains disguised behind a sleek, plain finish.
IKEA offers a version that's 45¼ inches long and a shorter ledge that's 21¾ inches long, both priced below that of pelmet panels. The creator used the white picture ledge, but it's also available in walnut, oak, gray-beige, and black finishes. Picture ledges from IKEA's other lines have a similar shape, but the back piece isn't as high, which means they might not provide enough coverage to work as a window cornice. The only items you need for the installation are a drill and screws. However, you can add LED lights or embellish the curtain covers in other ways.
Cap your curtains with MOSSLANDA picture ledges
Measure your curtain rod or track to determine how many MOSSLANDA picture ledges you need to fully cover the hanging apparatus. (You can always grab extras and try other genius ways to hack MOSSLANDA picture ledges.) Windows are typically at least 24 inches wide, but they can be much wider. You might also have a bank of several windows side-by-side that require a longer pelmet panel. You can extend it beyond the edges of the window if necessary. This can actually make the window appear wider and help conceal curtain stacks when the panels are open.
The easiest way to install the pieces is to attach them to the ceiling if your curtain is high enough. You can attach the board to the ceiling with screws. The shortest lip edge sits horizontally along the bottom; the shelf part will face outward and block the rod, and the original back of the shelf will point up toward the ceiling. You might want to play with the orientation to see if you prefer a different arrangement, too. You can also attach it to the wall, but this method may require brackets or additional reinforcements. Or, add a thin support board to the wall, and screw the ledge to it.
Simple upgrades, like painting the MOSSLANDA to coordinate with your curtains or wall color, make them feel more custom. If you want a seamless look when using multiple shelves, use wood filler where they meet, smooth and sand it, and paint it. Or, install decorative trim at the seams. Adding strip LED lights inside the ledge illuminates the feature and casts a warm glow on the room. Look for lights with a remote that controls the color and makes it easy to turn on and off.