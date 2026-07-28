Ditch The Pricey Curtain Pelmet Panels: There's A Smarter IKEA Hack

Cornices, pelmets, valances — these terms are used interchangeably (and sometimes vary based on where you live — pelmet is the common name used in British English). They all serve a similar purpose, though: covering the top edge of your curtains. Beyond concealing hardware, these treatments can also make a window look taller and give the room a more polished appearance. The problem is that these window toppers are pricey. If you're not interested in spending a fortune on pelmet panels, you'll be glad that the creator behind sues_living came up with this IKEA hack. She crafted her own boxy curtain toppers using IKEA's MOSSLANDA Picture Ledges.

No matter what you call it, the typically rigid structure known as a pelmet creates a box-like look around the curtain rod, rails, or other hardware and the top edge of the window coverings. (It's something to consider before buying curtains to decide if you want to add them.) That's why the MOSSLANDA works so well for a DIY version. The fiberboard picture ledge features three simple, straight pieces: the tall back, horizontal shelf, and small upright lip at the front. Its design keeps the workings of your curtains disguised behind a sleek, plain finish.

IKEA offers a version that's 45¼ inches long and a shorter ledge that's 21¾ inches long, both priced below that of pelmet panels. The creator used the white picture ledge, but it's also available in walnut, oak, gray-beige, and black finishes. Picture ledges from IKEA's other lines have a similar shape, but the back piece isn't as high, which means they might not provide enough coverage to work as a window cornice. The only items you need for the installation are a drill and screws. However, you can add LED lights or embellish the curtain covers in other ways.