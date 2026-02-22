16 Simply Genius Ways To Hack IKEA's MOSSLANDA Picture Ledge To Transform Any Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

IKEA's modern and functional-style furniture, home decor, and storage solutions never go out of style. The minimalist aesthetic is easy to leave alone or dress up to befit modern trends. With DIY home solutions and decor on the rise, it's only natural that people are flocking to IKEA to find products with potential. One of IKEA's most popular home storage solutions is the MOSSLANDA Picture Ledge. This item is designed to prop up photos and framed art. However, with a little innovation, it can be used for far more than displaying pictures.

Although the base design of the MOSSLANDA ledge is simple, it comes with a variety of options that make it incredibly versatile. The shelf comes in two lengths: 21.75 inches and 45.25 inches, though it can be cut to a shorter length using a hand saw, circular saw, or jigsaw. In addition to being available in different sizes, it has several color options, including black, gray-beige, oak, walnut, and white.

This versatility is what makes it easy to DIY genius hacks that transform the IKEA MOSSLANDA Picture Ledge into a variety of home solutions, whether it is used to DIY an end table or wall shelf, or modified into a practical kitchen spice organizer. Just pick a specific color finish, then style the shelf strategically to complement any interior design, from rustic to contemporary. In addition to suiting a wide variety of interior styles, these genius MOSSLANDA hacks are usable in every room in the home. With a few embellishments or small alterations, this picture ledge has incredible range.