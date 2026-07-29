Turn Pavers Into Fun And Cutesy Yard Decorations With A Crafty DIY

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Think installing a paver patio is the only use for those inexpensive concrete squares and rounds? Then you're missing out on a whole lot of creativity in your garden! TikTok creator deewilliamson70 shares several cute critter projects that all start with a rounded paver piece, similar to this Crescent Edger Block from Menards. She paints them to look like a whole menagerie of animals and insects that add pops of color and whimsy to gardens, patios, and front yards.

The blocks she uses are mostly circular pavers with a rounded section cut out of one side to let them sit next to one another. Turns out, this shape is perfect for making caterpillars, owls, ladybugs, and whatever other creatures you can dream up. The thickness of the blocks helps them stand upright, but you can also lay them flat on the ground if you want to turn them into colorful stepping stones. And since the pavers are heavy and sturdy, you don't have to spend too much time figuring out how to hold down and secure the lawn decorations.

You'll paint the designs onto the pavers, so choose an outdoor acrylic paint — like this Shuttle Art Outdoor Acrylic Paint – that will hold up to the weather. You can also coat the pavers with sealant to lock in the design. Grab paintbrushes and other painting tools you might want, like sponges, foam brushes, and dotting tools. If you plan to stack your designs, having construction adhesive on hand is helpful — the glue keeps them from falling over or shifting apart.