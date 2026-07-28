The '80s Design Trend Millennials Left Behind That Gen Z Is Bringing Back

If you're a millennial, chances are you grew up in an '80s home with lots and lots of color. During that decade, maximalist spaces that experimented with bright colors and bold patterns were all the rage. But as most millennials grew up, they also grew tired of the color-saturated spaces of the 1980s. After all, design trends come and go — and if your childhood home looked a certain way, it's understandable that you'd probably want to experiment with other colors, patterns, and styles in your own space. This is the mindset that led to the millennial gray trend. For some time — especially in the late 2010s — cool gray tones were beloved by millennials across the country.

But what comes around goes around, especially in the interior design world. Gen Z grew up in beige, gray, and neutral spaces, so naturally, they dream of adding more color to their own homes. This is where the '80s colorful, maximalist style is making a major comeback. Bright colors, along with bold textures and patterns, are huge trends among Gen Z decorators. They primarily want to give their spaces lots of personality, a unique story, and even some quirky design choices, too.