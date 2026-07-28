The '80s Design Trend Millennials Left Behind That Gen Z Is Bringing Back
If you're a millennial, chances are you grew up in an '80s home with lots and lots of color. During that decade, maximalist spaces that experimented with bright colors and bold patterns were all the rage. But as most millennials grew up, they also grew tired of the color-saturated spaces of the 1980s. After all, design trends come and go — and if your childhood home looked a certain way, it's understandable that you'd probably want to experiment with other colors, patterns, and styles in your own space. This is the mindset that led to the millennial gray trend. For some time — especially in the late 2010s — cool gray tones were beloved by millennials across the country.
But what comes around goes around, especially in the interior design world. Gen Z grew up in beige, gray, and neutral spaces, so naturally, they dream of adding more color to their own homes. This is where the '80s colorful, maximalist style is making a major comeback. Bright colors, along with bold textures and patterns, are huge trends among Gen Z decorators. They primarily want to give their spaces lots of personality, a unique story, and even some quirky design choices, too.
What are the trendy colors Gen Z is embracing right now?
There's one thing we know for sure, and it's that most Gen Zers aren't opting for neutral spaces. In fact, even neutrals are getting a new definition this year, with most "neutral" colors leaning more towards earth tones (sage green, mushroom brown, terracotta) rather than purely simple shades (beige, gray, white). Gen Z loves these colors — but they also tend to favor bright and saturated shades of blue, green, and purple.
Importantly, Gen Z loves to layer color on top of color, much like the style of the '80s. They want spaces that cater to their personal tastes and are highly expressive. You might see a cozy living room in shades of rich plum and forest green, or a dopamine-drenched guest room with butter yellow and bright pink accents. Their choice of colors mimics the '80s, a decade that favored bright neon colors — like aqua, pink, and yellow — inspired by technology and centered around eye-catching designs.
If you want to really opt for an '80s look in your space, try embracing patterned wallpaper and monochromatic color drenching. Be sure to experiment with different colors all throughout your home, too. But while we're in full support of Gen Z's return to optimistic, lively, and colorful spaces, just make sure you don't accidentally bring back any of the worst decorating trends of the 1980s.