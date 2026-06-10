These Are The Worst Home Decorating Trends Of The 1980s

Arguably, no other decade has inspired as much division, aversion, disdain, and mockery as the 1980s. It was an era of maximalism and excess, of going all out, splurging on things that seemed extravagant, dramatic, bold, luxurious, and opulent, enabled in part by tax cuts that raised disposable incomes. People wished to express their personality, let loose their aesthetic, and experiment with styles.

On the one hand, they were reaching for Hollywood with their bulbous lights, neon accents, and mirrored walls. Yet, on the other hand, they were going rustic with choices like country geese, floral chintz, and pastel shades. Some took a leaf from the theater, choosing sad clowns for décor, while others opted for faux paint stains and popcorn ceilings. The stylish choices varied wildly, and remain contentious to this date. Although trends always cycle back in, with newer takes, updates, and styles (looking at you curved silhouettes and brass finishes), below are some of the worst trends that will require a lot more work to make them palatable to homeowners again, or so we believe. After all, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, and if the design works for you, it just does, no matter what trend reports say.