Cover Dated Popcorn Ceilings With This Gorgeous DIY Design To Upgrade Any Room

If you've watched any HGTV, I know you've heard on countless occasions a potential home buyer or flipper complain about outdated popcorn ceilings. These textured ceilings were incredibly popular through much of the second half of the twentieth century for their cost-effectiveness, acoustic damping qualities, and ability to hide imperfections. However, these once ubiquitous stippled ceilings with an appearance like crushed popcorn (thus the name) or cottage cheese fell majorly out of favor around the turn of the 21st century, both aesthetically and because of safety concerns regarding asbestos. Now they've become the poster child for an undesirable outdated home feature.

Having your popcorn ceilings professionally removed costs about $6 per square foot, though this can increase significantly based on ceiling height or location, damage, and/or any required asbestos remediation, nor does it take into account the cost to refinish the ceiling from there. Even if the price was seemingly tolerable or you had the gumption to DIY it, the horrible mess of dust and debris is enough to make most run for the hills. One of the questions I'm often asked as an interior designer is what to do about popcorn ceilings, especially from those who have no interest in or ability to remove them?

The answer: Cover them up with something you do want to see, such as the gorgeous shiplap ceiling as shared by Angela (@angelamariemade) on TikTok. By simply applying the shiplap to the existing ceiling with adhesive and pin nails, then finishing with molding and paint, the ceiling went from outdated to chic in an afternoon. While a shiplap detail may be most appropriate for a farmhouse, cottage, or historical home, I have a couple alternative materials that are a perfect fit for a more modern or contemporary space as well, so stay tuned!