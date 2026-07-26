The End Of Dated Shoe Storage: IKEA Has A New Modern Solution That's Versatile
A shoe rack is generally designed only for shoes, and shoes aren't the most beautiful things to look at. So, no matter where you put the rack, it tends to be an eyesore and look horribly dated. However, if you could combine shoes with decorative items to create a modern aesthetic, and if you added storage for other items you need every day, you could turn your shoe rack from a necessary evil into a design asset. That's the idea behind the new IKEA FLISAT open storage combination, which is available for $154.
IKEA challenges the idea that shoe racks are uninteresting by making the FLISAT as visually appealing as it is useful. The frame, which is 46 1/8 inches tall and 34 5/8 inches wide, is constructed with pine that has a clear finish to preserve its natural appearance. The frame has a permanent pine shelf (painted white) on top, and a central divider that extends down the middle and has holders for temporary shelves (also pine painted white) that come with the unit. The divider stops 11 3/4 inches from the floor, leaving space for shoes underneath the shelving.
The clear pine and white shelving create a modern aesthetic that is rounded out by white acrylic side and back panels that extend around the middle. But the top and bottom are left open, giving the unit an airy feeling. Finally, you get a pine clothing rail for hanging towels and small clothing items, and the plastic TROFAST tray for keys and other everyday items, making this is a highly versatile storage solution.
A shoe rack for the front door or anywhere else
Using the FLISAT shoe rack in your entryway adds an aesthetic touch to a space notorious for housing dated footwear storage solutions. A placement near the front door allows you to store shoes on the floor and on lower shelves, while you can use the upper shelves to display items to fool people into thinking it isn't a shoe rack at all. All shelves except the top one are movable, so you can make the space you need for indoor plants, pottery, or framed pictures.
The storage boxes, clothing rod, and ample shelf space make the FLISAT useful in rooms throughout the house, not just the entryway. You can use it in the kitchen, utility room, or bedroom as a shoe rack, while also adding hand towels, tools, or bathroom essentials like toilet paper and toiletries. That's what makes the storage solution so versatile.
If you prefer to keep shoes hidden from view, an extra $60 gets you the FLISAT open storage combination, which includes two rolling pine boxes that fit under the lower shelves. They provide additional storage space for those with a sizeable shoe collection. For only a few dollars more than the cost of the basic unit, you can get an open storage combination that includes two plastic storage bins, which replace the bottom shelves and hang on the shelf holders to keep shoes off the floor and prevent pests like bugs and rodents from getting to them.