The End Of Dated Shoe Storage: IKEA Has A New Modern Solution That's Versatile

A shoe rack is generally designed only for shoes, and shoes aren't the most beautiful things to look at. So, no matter where you put the rack, it tends to be an eyesore and look horribly dated. However, if you could combine shoes with decorative items to create a modern aesthetic, and if you added storage for other items you need every day, you could turn your shoe rack from a necessary evil into a design asset. That's the idea behind the new IKEA FLISAT open storage combination, which is available for $154.

IKEA challenges the idea that shoe racks are uninteresting by making the FLISAT as visually appealing as it is useful. The frame, which is 46 1/8 inches tall and 34 5/8 inches wide, is constructed with pine that has a clear finish to preserve its natural appearance. The frame has a permanent pine shelf (painted white) on top, and a central divider that extends down the middle and has holders for temporary shelves (also pine painted white) that come with the unit. The divider stops 11 3/4 inches from the floor, leaving space for shoes underneath the shelving.

The clear pine and white shelving create a modern aesthetic that is rounded out by white acrylic side and back panels that extend around the middle. But the top and bottom are left open, giving the unit an airy feeling. Finally, you get a pine clothing rail for hanging towels and small clothing items, and the plastic TROFAST tray for keys and other everyday items, making this is a highly versatile storage solution.